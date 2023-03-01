When Something Major Comes Along: Game-Changing Book for Women

Randi Braun, a renowned executive business coach, speaker and author, has just released her highly-anticipated book “Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work.” Published by New Degree Press, this book is already making waves in the business world and changing the lives of women business leaders everywhere.

This new playbook is not your average self-help book for women in the workplace. Instead, it defies expectations by offering a refreshing and empowering perspective on what it takes to succeed in a male-dominated world. Braun draws from her years of experience coaching high-performing women to create a comprehensive guide that covers everything from ditching perfectionism to reimagining our wellbeing.

At its core, “Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work” is about embracing your unique strengths as a woman and using them to your advantage in the workplace. Braun encourages women to be unapologetically themselves, to reclaim their intuition, and to seek out one’s goals. She offers practical tips that are practical and sometimes, even humorous.

What sets “Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work” apart from other books in its category is its focus on the importance of taking care of oneself, both personally and professionally. Braun stresses the need for women to prioritize self-care and to cultivate a healthy work-life balance, two things that are often neglected in the high-stakes world of business.

“Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work” is a must for women in business who are looking to break the mold and create a new kind of success for themselves. Whether you are just starting out in your career or are a seasoned executive, Braun’s guidance and wisdom will inspire you to reach new heights and achieve your full potential. So, if you’re ready to take your career to the next level, pick up a copy of “Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work.”

You can purchase Randi Braun’s book “Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work” from your local bookseller or online. For more information about Randi and her coaching services, visit her website Something Major Coaching.