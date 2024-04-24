Moving home can be chaotic and stressful as there are so many big and small tasks that need to be completed, plus it can also be an emotional time. With so much to do and something that people generally do not have to do too often, there are a few commonly overlooked aspects of moving home. Overlooking these aspects can prevent the move from going smoothly and make settling into your new home harder and take longer. Therefore, it is helpful to be aware of what these commonly overlooked aspects are so that you can give them the attention they need.

Change Of Address

One of the most commonly overlooked aspects of moving is changing your address. You will need to notify numerous organizations of your new address, including banks, utility providers, insurance companies, government agencies, and any memberships/subscriptions you have. Of course, you also need to let friends and family know your new address! It might be worth leaving your new address with the people moving into your old home or the estate agent so that any old mail can be forwarded to your new address.

Setting Up Broadband

You do not want to go through the physically and mentally draining process of moving home only to find that you forgot to set up the internet for your first day in the new house. It can be easy to forget when there are so many other important tasks, but you should always have the broadband set up for the day that you move in. It is a good idea to research options in your new area ahead of time, such as a CT fiber internet provider with a range of plans. You can get fiber internet with speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second and no data caps, which will be ideal for busy households.

Reserving Parking Outside Of Properties

On moving day, you want to make the move as easy as possible and minimize the amount of carrying that is required. This is why it is smart to reserve a parking spot outside both properties so that you can easily load up and unload your possessions without having to carry them too far. People are generally understanding of this if you let them know that you will be moving and it can make a big difference on the day.

Plan For Large/Awkward Furniture

Leading on from this, you should also create a plan for any large or awkward furniture you have. Items like sofas, wardrobes, and tables can be difficult to move, especially if there are stairs involved. You should take measurements of large items and doorways and create a plan so that you do not have a problem to solve on the day.

These are a few of the most commonly overlooked aspects of moving home. There is certainly a lot to think about and many big and small tasks to complete, but these are areas that you need to address for a smooth and successful move.