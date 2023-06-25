Famous Faces Turn to Ozempic for Drastic Weight Loss: Hollywood Turns to Ozempic

In Hollywood, the pressure is always on to look your best. Celebrities are constantly in the public eye and subject to criticism over their appearance. So it’s no surprise that many stars have turned to controversial measures at some point to lose weight quickly. The latest method allegedly used by celebrities for drastic weight loss is Ozempic, a diabetes medication used off-label for weight loss.

Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, is an injectable medication for type 2 diabetes that lowers blood sugar and appetite by mimicking the hormone GLP-1. According to Dr. Melina Jampolis, Ozempic “can significantly decrease appetite and calorie intake, which leads to weight loss.” While not FDA approved for weight loss, Ozempic is becoming popular for off-label use to induce rapid weight loss due to its potent effects.

However, Ozempic also comes with risks like nausea, diarrhea and potential long-term side effects. It remains controversial, yet according to reports, some well-known stars have turned to Ozempic. In April 2021, reality star Khloe Kardashian credited Ozempic for her recent 30 lb weight loss. According to a source interviewed by Heat World, Khloe had been using Ozempic and found “the pounds have dropped off her.”

Around the same time, actress Vivica A. Fox also attributed her 12 lb weight loss to Ozempic, reportedly calling it a “game changer.” Fox had allegedly been taking Ozempic for 4 months when sharing her results on Instagram, stating “This is not a paid post. It’s just me sharing my new battle buddy in the gym.” While Fox claimed to use the medication under medical supervision, her post sparked criticism that it could encourage off-label drug use or abuse for weight loss.

Musician Randy Jackson is another famous figure who has allegedly used Ozempic for drastic weight loss results. According to The Mirror, Jackson lost 114 lbs after starting Ozempic in 2018. A source claimed Dr. Nowzaradan from My 600 Lb Life prescribed Ozempic to help curb Jackson’s appetite and intense cravings that caused his weight to balloon after surgery several years prior. Within 7 months, Jackson had allegedly shed 100 lbs and significantly improved his health under medical guidance.

Most recently, pop star Britney Spears has also joined the ranks of celebrities associated with Ozempic for weight loss. According to an August 2021 report by Heat World, Spears allegedly credits weekly injections of Ozempic, combined with a strict diet and exercise regimen, for her 25 lb weight loss over the summer. A source claimed Spears has been using Ozempic for several months and has never felt better, with the appetite suppression and motivation to work out from the medication resulting in her getting into ” the best shape of her life.”

While celebrities using a diabetes drug for weight loss may seem shocking, this trend is actually becoming more common in people seeking a “shortcut” to rapid results according to experts. However, physicians largely advise against the use of prescription drugs like Ozempic for weight loss alone due to potential side effects and lack of long term safety data. The stories around various stars who have allegedly used Ozempic serve as a reminder of the immense pressures in Hollywood to lose weight, even if it means taking riskier measures to get there. For most people, diet, exercise and lifestyle changes remain the safest means of sustainable weight loss and improved health over pharmaceutical intervention.

