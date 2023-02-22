The Future of Solar Energy in Los Angeles: Trends and Predictions

The Current State of Solar Energy in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the top cities in the United States for solar energy, with over 8,500 solar installations as of 2021. The city has set ambitious goals for its renewable energy usage, with a target of 100% clean energy by 2035. Solar energy plays a major role in achieving this goal, and the city is taking steps to encourage its adoption.

Emerging Trends in Solar Energy in Los Angeles

Community Solar

Community solar is a growing trend in Los Angeles and across the United States. This model allows individuals who may not have the ability to install solar panels on their own homes to invest in a shared solar project. The electricity generated by the project is then distributed to the members, who receive credits on their utility bills. Community solar is a way to make solar energy more accessible and inclusive, and it is likely to become more popular in the coming years.

Battery Storage

Battery storage is another emerging trend in solar energy. As the technology becomes more affordable, more homeowners are choosing to add battery storage to their solar systems. This allows them to store excess energy generated during the day and use it at night or during power outages. In Los Angeles, where power outages can be frequent, battery storage is becoming an increasingly popular option for homeowners.

Virtual Power Plants

Virtual power plants (VPPs) are another trend that is likely to become more popular in Los Angeles. VPPs are networks of decentralized power sources, such as solar panels and battery storage systems, that can be controlled as a single entity. This allows utilities to manage the energy grid more effectively and respond to changes in demand more quickly. VPPs also have the potential to provide backup power during outages.

Predictions for the Future of Solar Energy in Los Angeles

Continued Growth

The solar energy in Los Angeles is expected to continue growing in the coming years. The city’s target of 100% clean energy by 2035 will drive demand for solar installations, and as the technology becomes more affordable and accessible, more homeowners and businesses are likely to choose solar energy.

Improved Technology

The technology behind solar energy is evolving rapidly, and there are a number of innovations on the horizon that could make solar even more efficient and cost-effective. For example, researchers are working on new materials that can increase the efficiency of solar panels, as well as new types of solar cells that can generate electricity from a wider range of wavelengths.

Increased Integration

As more homes and businesses adopt solar energy, there will be a greater need for integration with the larger energy grid. This will require new technologies and infrastructure, such as VPPs and smart grid systems. These advancements will make it easier to manage the energy grid and ensure that solar energy is integrated seamlessly into the existing infrastructure.

Conclusion

As Los Angeles moves towards its goal of 100% clean energy, solar energy will play an increasingly important role. The emerging trends in solar energy, such as community solar, battery storage, and VPPs, are likely to become more popular in the coming years. Meanwhile, improvements in technology and integration with the energy grid will make solar energy even more efficient and cost-effective. If you are considering solar energy for your home or business, now is a great time to make the switch.