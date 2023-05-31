10 Of Europe’s Best Destinations For Birding Enthusiasts

For anyone who loves the thrill of sighting a rare bird, or simply enjoys watching them with bird watching binoculars in their native habitats, taking a holiday that incorporates this popular pastime, is a great way to combine a sightseeing trip with birdwatching.

With a wide variety of birds and diverse climate and landscapes, Europe is a top destination for birding enthusiasts, and when you check out the 10 popular birding hotspots below, it’s easy to see why:

The island of Madeira, Portugal

A dream location for nature lovers, this stunning European island has a wide range of endemic bird species that can only be seen here.

Loop Head, Ireland



Boasting wetlands and a beautiful but quiet coastline, you can spot guillemots and kittiwakes going about their business peacefully, and a walk around Loop Head Lighthouse will give you unbeatable views of migratory birds from Iceland.

Nin, Zadar Region of Croatia

There are a whopping 300 species of both rare and endangered birds and animals living in Nin, and the lagoon and salt works here, play host to many of them. Look out for the Kentish Plover, Black-winged Stilt and Little Egret, and with plenty of informative guides to direct you through the unique habitat and explain the flora and fauna to you, you can discover not just the beauty of Croatia, but its wildlife, too.

North Yorkshire, UK

From the Purple Sandpiper and Goldcrest to the Black-necked Grebe and Great Gray Shrike, North Yorkshire has wide expanses of stunning land and scenery, perfect for spotting a variety of common and rare birds.

Extremadura, Spain



Bordering Portugal, the autonomous community of Extremadura in Spain is a fantastic destination for discovering a range of bird species endemic to the region, along with a whole host of exciting migratory birds.

Lower Saxony, Hannover, Germany

A birdwatchers haven, this sprawling area – which includes both cities of Bremen and Hannover – is a region that plays host to the biggest protected area of parkland in the whole of Europe, and presents many opportunities for birdwatching for those with a Vanguard binocular.

Alentejo, Portugal

This is arguably one of the most picturesque regions of Portugal, and thanks to its incredible beaches, fantastic visibility, and abundant nature, it’s a veritable paradise for anyone with a love of birding and nature watching.

Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park, Spain

Situated in the Spanish Pyrenees, this ginormous area encompasses 15,000 hectares, and along with being a UNESCO world heritage site, is home to some truly inspiring species of birds, such as the Golden Eagle, Water Pipit and Ring Ouzel.

Moulins, France

Having been shaped by the course of the wild and free flowing River Allier, the Val d’Allier is a nature reserve of international importance, and plays host to a remarkable selection of wildlife and flora. At the last count, some 250 different species of birds were spotted here, including kingfishers, stone curlews and ospreys. Flat and walkable, this destination is a great one for birdwatching enthusiasts and their families.

Danube Delta, Romania

A trip to the River Delta of the Danube will leave you spellbound by the lush green forests that provide a home for many different bird species, mirror-like lakes and all-round inspirational landscapes; said to be among the most stunning in the whole of Europe.

Inspired to take a trip? Just be sure to pack your binoculars or spotting scope, and away you go!