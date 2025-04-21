The Unprecedented Risks of Speed in Classic Cars

Driving a classic 1970s-era car on the highway at top speed is something no one would say no to. It’s an era gone when cars and music were both superb. But what happens when the thrill of speed takes over, and the vintage machine is pushed beyond its limits?

The consequences can be severe, especially in a classic car that lacks modern safety features. While classic cars offer a unique and nostalgic driving experience, they also come with inherent risks, especially when speed is involved.

Generally speaking, car accidents in the U.S. have increased since the pandemic. This means an inherent risk exists in all kinds of vehicles, whether electric, vintage, or common SUVs.

Around 49 percent of Americans say people are now driving more recklessly than a few years ago.

In this post, we’ll explore why speeding in classic cars is especially dangerous and provide practical tips for enjoying your vintage ride safely.

Defining Classic Cars

Classic cars are typically defined as vehicles that are at least 20 years old, often cherished for their historical significance, design, and craftsmanship. They evoke a sense of nostalgia and offer a driving experience that modern cars can’t replicate.

Of course, that’s just the official definition, as the real classic cars were made in the 1960s and 1970s, before the Japanese car invasion of the 1980s.

From the sleek lines of a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air to the raw power of a 1970 Dodge Charger, classic cars are more than just vehicles; they’re pieces of history. The global classic car market was valued at 39.7 billion in 2024 and is rising at 8.7 percent per annum.

However, this emotional connection can sometimes lead drivers to push their limits, especially when it comes to speed.

The Risks of Speeding in Classic Cars

Speeding is dangerous in any vehicle, but it’s particularly risky in classic cars for several reasons:

Lack of Modern Safety Features

Unlike today’s vehicles, classic cars were built before many safety regulations were in place. They often lack essential features like airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control.

Poor Handling and Braking

Many classic cars have drum brakes instead of modern disc brakes, which are less effective at high speeds. Their suspension systems may also struggle with modern road conditions, making it harder to maintain control when speeding.

Structural Vulnerabilities

Classic cars were not designed with today’s crash safety standards in mind. They often lack crumple zones, which absorb impact energy in a collision, and their frames may not hold up as well in high-speed crashes. This makes occupants more vulnerable to serious injuries.

Car Accidents Are Common

Car accidents on American roads are more common than ever. Some cities are considered more dangerous in this context, and St. Louis is one of them.

Consider the recent case of a woman who was killed in St. Louis in a fatal multi-vehicle crash. The impact was devastating, as she lost her life and her baby got critically injured.

Stories like this are not uncommon. In another incident in the same city, a seven-car pileup resulted in multiple injuries, burning an ambulance as well. While these accidents can happen to any car, a classic car’s outdated suspensions and manual shift can create complications, increasing the risk. This can be dangerous, and the lack of airbags can be fatal in case of sudden braking.

If you or a loved one has been involved in a car accident, it’s advisable to seek legal advice. A car accident lawyer in St. Louis can help you navigate the complexities of insurance claims and ensure you receive the compensation you deserve.

TorHoerman Law notes that a car accident involves more than just injuries. The damage to the vehicle, especially a vintage car, can be substantial. Then there are also lost wages, along with the pain and suffering.

Safety Tips for Classic Car Enthusiasts

Here are some practical suggestions to help you and your classic car stay safe on the road.

Follow Speed Limits

A straightforward way to protect yourself is to stick to posted speed limits. Classic cars weren’t designed for fast driving, and pushing them too hard can lead to problems. Ease off the gas, especially on tricky or unfamiliar roads.

Get Familiar With Your Car

Each classic car has its own personality, with unique handling, braking, and acceleration traits. Spend time learning how yours behaves in different situations so you can drive it confidently within its limits.

Add Smart Safety Upgrades

Adding a few modern touches can improve your safety without ruining the vintage vibe. For example, consider fitting updated seat belts or better brakes.

Stay on Top of Maintenance

Keeping your classic car in good shape takes regular effort. Check the brakes, tires, and suspension often to ensure they’re ready for every trip. A little care goes a long way.

Retro Cars Require Careful Driving

Classic cars offer a thrilling and nostalgic driving experience, but they come with unique risks, especially when speed is involved. Their lack of modern safety features, poor handling at high speeds, and structural vulnerabilities make them particularly dangerous in accidents.

By understanding these risks and following safety best practices, you can enjoy your vintage ride without compromising your well-being. Remember, the true joy of owning a classic car lies in appreciating its history and craftsmanship, not in pushing it to dangerous speeds.