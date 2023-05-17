Celebrities That Have Relocated And Why

Celebrities have made big shifts out of California and New York for various reasons. The pandemic led a number of these stars to reconsider living in expensive hubs that locked down completely. The rise of podcasts has also allowed those to broadcast from anywhere when compared to a traditional TV show. Tax concerns have led to shifts to moving to states like Florida and Texas due to no income tax. This can mean millions of dollars in additional expendable income for celebrities. The city along with state taxes can take well over half of a celebrities income and neither of these taxes exists in some locations. Below are reasons that stars moved along with where they moved to and from.

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez has ties to Florida after playing for the Marlins for multiple seasons. The slugger also spent quite a bit of time for spring training in the Sunshine State. Florida does not have a state income tax and has quite a bit in terms of property that is affordable when compared to New York City. Rodriguez retired with the Yankees and has been a staple in Hollywood as well with his previous relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The star is from the Dominican Republic which is an amazingly short flight away from Miami. The star worked for the Marlins in the past but has recently taken time off of working for ESPN. The all-time great hitter and shortstop is a wealth of baseball knowledge that will likely make it way back on TV in one capacity or another.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan moved his wildly popular and influential podcast from California to Austin, Texas to escape high taxes and living costs. Texas doesn't have a state income tax and Austin's business market is booming.

Other comedians have followed suit by leaving Los Angeles and joining Joe in Austin. Tom Segura is a great example as he is a frequent guest on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. Podcasting along with a strong social media presence with clips can allow comedians to build popularity for their tours in an affordable manner.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth left the San Francisco area in 2015 due to his stardom. The star noted that he did not have to be in California to land roles and returned to his home country of Australia. There truly is no place like home for Hemsworth as he continues to land massive roles annually and has become one of the most recognizable faces in all of Hollywood without being in the city full-time.

Celebrities have the financial bandwidth to live nearly anywhere and are relocating at larger rates than in the past. You might find that your favorite celeb has chosen to live in your city for all that it has to offer.