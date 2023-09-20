6 Online Dating Red Flags That Are an Immediate “No”

Online dating can often feel like you’ve been dropped into a vibrant jungle. There’s excitement, mystique, and the hope of finding a magnificent person with whom you can share tales of your adventures.

But like any jungle, it’s not just the enchanting calls you should be attentive to. There are also some growls and hisses hidden amidst the foliage. Some signals should have you doing an immediate 180 and sprinting in the other direction, all while thanking the stars for an exit button.

So, what are these warning sounds in the world of digital romance? Check out this guide to immediate online dating red flags.

The Mysterious Disappearing Act (And Why a Burner Phone Might Help!)

Ever had a new chat partner budding with promise, only for the person to vanish into thin air? Then, when you’ve mentally moved on, poof, they’re back with a casual “Hey!” as if they didn’t just perform a Houdini act. This digital yo-yo can be dizzying.

Now, imagine if you had a burner phone for your dating endeavors. You’d have an easier time categorizing these inconsistent communicators and, if need be, bidding them adieu without any lingering loose ends. It’s like having an enchanted map that helps you steer clear of the commitment-phobes.

Profile Pics: Too Good To Be True?

Let’s chat aesthetics. It’s one thing for someone to be photogenic, but if their photos look like they belong in a high-end fashion magazine (complete with the windswept hair and dramatically distant gaze), you might want to tread with caution.

Catfishing, the art of luring someone into a relationship using a fictional persona, is a real and prevalent concern. It’s essential to be aware and do a little detective work like a reverse image search or trust your gut. Because while fairy tales are fantastic, you don’t want your online date story to begin with, “Once upon a catfish…”

The Over-Sharer: TMI Too Soon

Picture this: Five minutes into the conversation, you already know about their third-grade crush, their recent foot fungus saga, and how they accidentally ate cat food thinking it was tuna. Yikes!

Sharing is caring, but an avalanche of personal anecdotes right out of the gate can be a tad overwhelming. This over-sharing might indicate boundary issues or a desperate need for validation. It’s okay to appreciate a good story, but remember: Everyone needs a bit of mystery to keep things spicy!

They’re Vague About Personal Details

On the flip side, there’s the enigmatic, vague date. Those who dodge simple questions like they’re in some sort of espionage thriller. “Where did you grow up?” gets answered with “Around,” and “What do you do?” becomes “This and that.”

There’s a fine line between being private and being downright elusive. While it’s absolutely okay (and wise) to protect personal details, especially in the early stages, extreme evasiveness might hint at them hiding more than just their favorite pizza topping.

Every Ex Is “Crazy”

If every conversation veers into the “All my exes are nuts!” territory, you might want to take a pause and ponder. It’s statistically improbable that everyone they’ve dated is a certified member of the Loony Tunes squad.

When someone constantly bad-mouths their ex-partners, it’s a signal worth noting. Either they have a knack for attracting drama, or perhaps, just maybe, they might be the common denominator in those turbulent tales. Understanding someone’s past relationships can offer a sneaky preview of potential future episodes in your own romantic series.

Too Eager to Take Things Offline

Something is thrilling about feeling a spark with someone online and wanting to meet them in person. But you might want to pump the brakes if your chat buddy pushes for a face-to-face rendezvous after only a handful of messages.

Trusting your gut is essential, and if your gut is sending out warning flares, heed them. It’s all about balance. Being keen is great, but safety should never be compromised for enthusiasm. In online dating, taking things slow and steady’s perfectly okay (and recommended). After all, the best romances are marathons, not sprints.

Trusting Your Gut in the Digital Dating Dance

Brave navigator of the online dating jungle, you’re now equipped with a handful of red flags to keep in your back pocket as you explore.

Remember, while the landscape teems with potential matches, not every glowing screen holds a Romeo or Juliet. Sometimes, it’s just a catfish with a penchant for oversharing.

Prioritize your safety, trust those intuitive nudges, and never hesitate to step back if something feels amiss. Happy swiping, and may your digital dance lead to real-life romance