How To Boost Intimacy With Your Partner

A massage is not just something you get in a professional setting like say a spa or massage therapist’s office. You can get a massage in the comfort of your home too. Massages are good for soothing the mind and body. They help us loosen up and unwind after the bustles of the day. The significance of massages can’t be underestimated because we get to treat our bodies with utmost care and attention.

Massages also boost circulation, transfer essential nutrients and oxygen to different body parts and help relieve muscle pain. Additionally, they help relieve stress by increasing the supply of serotonin and dopamine and lowering cortisol levels.

Luckily, you don’t have to spend too much money to enjoy the benefits of a massage. As long as you have a good massage oil, you can do it with your partner in the confines of your home.

What Do You Require A Massage Oil For?

While you can use simple oils like olive or castor oils for massages, there is no doubt that the gentle glide of a high-quality natural massage oil will give you a more enjoyable experience. A quality massage oil will allow you to target specific concerns while enjoying your favorite scent.

A massage won’t be any good if the massage oil keeps drying out or feels uncomfortable on your skin. That’s why most scented massage oils used for aromatherapy consist of carrier oil and essential oils. This helps to protect your skin from damage caused by exposure to undiluted essential oils.

Selecting the Right Massage Oil for Couples

When you and your partner are shopping for a massage oil, you should factor in all the vital elements that make a massage enjoyable. Different types of massage oils help with different types of massages. Your priority when choosing the right massage oil for your relationship is identifying the kind of massage you want to offer.

For example, a heavy oil like coconut oil might be ideal for easing tension through a deep tissue massage. On the other hand, a lighter massage oil like sweet-scented almond is more suitable for a Swedish massage to help you relax. That being said, avoid massage oils that contain mineral oils since they are petroleum products.

How Can Couples Use Massage Oils?

Before anything else, talk to your partner about the oils they prefer, the amount of pressure, and the body parts that need attention.

Once you make your preferences clear to each other, you can select a soothing playlist, dim the lights and use a bed or a massage table. Ensure you are in a relaxing and comfortable environment with the right temperature and enough space to move around. Remember to use slow and gentle strokes in line with your partner’s preferences.

Our Massage Oil Products for Couples

Our massage oil products allow couples to enjoy massages at their best. Targeting the several pressure points that provide distinct but pleasurable sensations, couples massage can deliver emotional and therapeutic benefits.

Romantic massages stimulate multiple zones. Getting a slow massage from your partner can improve intimacy in the bedroom. Our special massage oils can help you and your partner spice up your bedroom affairs for an amazing blissful and relaxing experience.

Couples looking to ease their stress, calm their nerves, and prepare themselves for a wonderful pleasurable experience can rely on our massage oil products. Massage oils for couples can help release “feel good” hormones during foreplay for strong romantic bonding.

Regardless of whether you are giving or receiving the massage, our massage oils will enable you and your spouse to enjoy special moments. You don’t need the skills of a professional massage therapist to give your partner a massage. You only need to set the mood right by playing background music, lighting some candles, and slathering them with the best massage oil.

Our products not only enhance relaxation but also assist in maintaining the skin’s softness and smoothness because they contain nourishing ingredients. Couples can also benefit from the detoxifying effect that our oils offer.

Keep in mind that our product’s main purpose is to help produce feel-good hormones to help couples bond romantically. Try using such massage oil when massaging your partner next time.

