Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow

Budget: $70 million Financed by: Filmauro Domestic Gross: $37,762,677 Domestic Distributor: Paramount Overseas Gross: $20,196,019 Directed by: Kerry Conran Jude Law Angelina Jolie Starring: Produced by: Jon Avnet

Director Kerry Conran spent years creating and animating a short trailer for the film and with the short, Conran got the attention of producer Jon Avnet — who got Aurelio De Laurentiis to fully finance a feature version of Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, through his Filmauro company. The budget was set at $70 million, (a number which Conran disputes as being lower) and Laurentiis limited his exposure to the budget when Paramount paid $40 million for US and Canada distribution rights and committed a minimum of $20 million for P&A costs. Paramount also acquired UK, Australia and New Zealand rights for $10 million. Aurelio De Laurentiis commissioned Conran to start on a script for a sequel of a planned trilogy and merchandising plans were also going to be in play.

Paramount dated Sky Captain for release on June 25, but moved it to September 17 to keep it away from Spider-Man 2 which was opening on June 30. Future installments were scrapped when Paramount opened Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow in 3,170 theaters to a very disappointing $15,580,278. It won the slow September weekend, which saw new openers Mr. 3000 and Wimbledon pull in soft numbers. The film faded quickly at the box office, dropping a steep 57.3% in its second frame to $6,658,035 and falling 50.8% in its third frame to $3,278,417. Sky Captain left theaters with a poor $37,762,677. Paramount would see back about $20.7 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, which would leave some of their expensive ad spend in the red and leave their acquisition costs at a loss.

The film did terrible business overseas, bombing in almost every market. Paramount saw just $2.4 million from the UK and $813,844 from Australia and the overseas cume was $20,196,019 across many distributors. Director Kerry Conran has not directed another film since and he was in development on John Carter at Paramount, before the project was scrapped and headed over to Disney. Less than two months after Sky Captain opened, the Jude Law vehicle Alfie flopped for Paramount.