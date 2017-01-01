Stuart Little 2

Budget: $120 million Financed by: Sony (Columbia) Domestic Gross: $64,956,806 Domestic Distributor: Sony (Columbia) Overseas Gross: $105,000,000 Directed by: Rob Minkoff Geena Davis Michael J. Fox Starring: Produced by: Douglas Wick

After the surprise success of its predecessor, which pulled in $300 million worldwide in 1999, Sony financed Stuart Little 2 for an expensive $120 million. Sony gave the pic a $50 million marketing blitz in the domestic market and in addition had promotional tie-ins with Wendy’s, AT&T and others. Stuart Little 2 opened in 3,255 theaters against K-19: The Widowmaker and Eight Legged Freaks and pulled in a disappointing $15,115,152 — placing #2 for the weekend behind Road To Perdition in its second frame. The opening numbers were exactly what the first film opened with and there was hope part 2 would have the incredible legs the first pic had. The second weekend saw a 29.8% decline to $10,612,127 which was about in line with the first movie’s 21.3% second weekend drop — but the first pic saw a huge third weekend box office increase over the christmas frame and Part 2 suffered in a crowded summer market and dropped 42.4% to $6,111,359. Stuart Little 2 continued to struggle and burned out with $64,956,806.

The first installment took in $160 million overseas and Part 2 also saw that market shrink, where it grossed $105 million. The worldwide total was $169.9 million and Sony would see back about $93.4 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, which most likely covers only their P&A costs. Sony abandoned plans for another expensive sequel and churned out Part 3 as a crudely animated cheapie for the video market. After a strong quarter of films, in a Sony financial report they cited the ‘disappointing U.S. box office performance of Stuart Little 2, Stealing Harvard and Trapped‘ as eating into their profits.