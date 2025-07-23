What Lenders Look for When You Use Home Equity

If you are thinking about using your home’s equity to borrow money, you probably have a lot of questions. Maybe you are looking to renovate your kitchen, pay off debt, or cover college costs. Tapping into your home’s equity can give you access to a large amount of cash.

Before you apply for home equity, it’s important to look at your finances. Lenders need to be sure that you’re a responsible borrower and that your home is worth enough to back the loan. Understanding what they look for can help you prepare ahead of time and improve your chances of getting approved.

Estimate Your Borrowing Power with a Home Equity Loan Calculator

Before a lender even reviews your application, you can get a rough idea of how much you might be able to borrow by using a home equity loan calculator. These tools are easy to find online and can give you an estimate based on your home’s current value, your mortgage balance, and a few other details.

Reputable lenders like Sofi offer user-friendly calculators that are free to use and provide helpful insights into your potential borrowing power. When lenders use similar tools, they’re doing the same basic math. They want to know how much equity you have, which is the difference between what your home is worth and what you still owe on your mortgage. Usually, you need at least 15% to 20% equity before most lenders will consider your application.

Lenders Review Your Credit Score and Payment History

After checking your equity, the next thing lenders focus on is your credit score. This is a big deal because your score helps them decide how risky it would be to lend to you. If you’ve missed a lot of payments in the past or carry too much debt, your score might be low, and that can hurt your chances of getting a good loan.

Lenders also review your payment history on other loans, credit cards, and even your current mortgage. If you’ve been making payments on time and keeping your credit balances low, that works in your favor.

Your Income and Debt Matter Too

Besides equity and credit, lenders want to see how much money you earn and how much debt you already have. This helps them figure out your debt-to-income ratio, which is just a fancy way of saying how much of your income goes toward paying bills every month. If you’re already using most of your paycheck to cover other debts, they might worry that adding another loan could stretch your budget too far.

That’s why you may be asked to show pay stubs, tax returns, or other proof of income. The more stable your job and income are, the better your chances of qualifying for a home equity loan.

The Purpose of the Loan Can Influence Approval

Believe it or not, what you plan to do with the money can also affect how lenders view your application. Using home equity for things like home improvements or debt consolidation is usually more appealing to lenders than spending it on a vacation or a new car.

That’s because responsible uses of equity often add value to your home or improve your financial health, making you less of a risk in the long run.