How to Ship From the US to India with Meest-America

International shipping is not just stuffing your items into a box and dropping them off at the post office. To ensure everything arrives safely, you have to follow certain rules and regulations.

Thankfully, sending items to India is a lot easier through the https://us.meest.com/services/service/delivery-to-india service, as Meest-America guides you throughout the process and helps if anything goes wrong. Here’s a quick guide on how to ship from the US to India with a reliable courier service.

Register an Account and Create a Shipment

Go to the Meest-America portal and register there if you don’t have an account yet. This will allow you to create a shipment online without writing everything by hand or leaving the apartment. You will have to:

Fill in the recipient’s details. Describe what you’re sending to India. Choose a suitable shipping method.

While you might not want to share the specifics of your package, it is recommended to be precise and honest about what you are sending. If the description doesn’t match the contents or is not detailed, your package will be stuck at the border. In some cases, it might be returned or even confiscated by the authorities.

Pack Your Items

Once you’re done on the courier service’s website, you can start packing your items. Choose a sturdy box that can withstand long travel times and rough handling. Meest-America recommends using reinforcement for fragile items and sealing the box well. Use packing tape to cover all the gaps.

On top, put a label with your US address for potential returns and the delivery address in India, as well as the recipient’s phone number. The latter is required for customs and local delivery. You can also take a look at the prohibited items list on the courier’s website or contact Indian authorities to see what you can send internationally.

Hand the Package to Meest-America

There are two options for transferring your parcel to the courier service. First, you can drop it off at the nearest Meest-America location out of dozens of partners across the US. Second, you can schedule a home pickup if eligible. In both cases, convenience is guaranteed.

Once your package is with the courier, you will receive a tracking number. Use it on the website to see where your shipment is and when it will arrive at the destination. It usually takes up to 20 business days, depending on the location and customs clearance. Remember that while Meest-America handles the process and paperwork, you are responsible for detailing your items and their value. The recipient will also have to pay customs duties and GST.

Ship Parcels to India Easily

Most packages are delivered straight to the doorstep, so you can be sure the recipient got their parcel. Meest-America offers reliable and quick delivery thanks to its extensive experience in international shipments. With convenient pickup options, helpful guidance, and transparent tracking, you won’t have to worry about a thing.