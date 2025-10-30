New Study Reveals the Hidden Reality of Organ Harvesting and Trafficking in the United States

A newly released study has uncovered alarming data on the prevalence of organ harvesting and trafficking within the United States, challenging the perception that this issue is confined to overseas black markets. The findings highlight a growing domestic crisis fueled by high demand, insufficient donor supply, and systemic vulnerabilities across hospitals, prisons, and procurement organizations.

The research, conducted by legal and medical malpractice experts at Anidjar & Levine, provides one of the most comprehensive examinations to date of how organs are trafficked, sold, and misused in the U.S. The study draws on global data, U.S. case investigations, and interviews with medical professionals across 19 states.

Key Findings at a Glance

106,732 Americans are currently on the national organ transplant waiting list (as of August 26, 2025).

Americans are currently on the national organ transplant waiting list (as of August 26, 2025). Globally, 144,302 organ transplants were performed in 2021.

organ transplants were performed in 2021. An estimated 10% of those transplants involved illegally acquired organs, equating to 14,000 trafficked organs in a single year.

of those transplants involved illegally acquired organs, equating to in a single year. The black market for organs generates between $840 million and $1.7 billion annually .

. Kidneys are the most commonly trafficked organ, followed by liver, heart, lung, and pancreas.

Vulnerable populations, including prisoners and refugees, account for approximately 40% of trafficked individuals.

Global Context of Organ Trafficking

According to the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), the demand for organs far outpaces supply worldwide. Iran remains the only country where organ sales are legal, but elsewhere, illicit networks thrive.

Global Organ Trade Snapshot (2021):

Metric Number/Estimate Total global transplants 144,302 Estimated illegal transplants 14,000 Annual black-market revenue $840M–$1.7B Most trafficked organ Kidney Vulnerable group involvement 40%

U.S. Cases Highlight Systemic Failures

The study documents multiple U.S. cases where organs were removed without proper consent or oversight.

First U.S. trafficking case : Levy Izhak Rosenbaum purchased kidneys from vulnerable individuals in Israel for $10,000 and resold them in the U.S. for up to $160,000.

: Levy Izhak Rosenbaum purchased kidneys from vulnerable individuals in Israel for $10,000 and resold them in the U.S. for up to $160,000. Hospital malpractice : Investigations revealed instances where organs were harvested from patients showing signs of life. In one case, a 42-year-old woman in Alabama was cut open while her heart was still beating.

: Investigations revealed instances where organs were harvested from patients showing signs of life. In one case, a 42-year-old woman in Alabama was cut open while her heart was still beating. Prisoner organ removal: Families of deceased inmates have filed lawsuits alleging organs were taken during autopsies without consent. In Alabama, contracts between the Department of Corrections and the University of Alabama at Birmingham raised concerns about conflicts of interest and financial incentives.

Declining Public Trust in Organ Donation

The study also highlights a sharp decline in public trust in the U.S. organ donation system. Following investigative reports on premature or unauthorized organ removals, thousands of Americans have withdrawn from donor registries.

Donor Registry Withdrawals (Post-Report):

State Number of Withdrawals California 2,400+ Florida 950+ Colorado 600+ National daily average before report 52 removals National daily average after report 412 removals

Donate Life America reported a 700% increase in donor removals nationwide after the findings were publicized.

Cryptocurrency and Social Media Fuel the Trade

The study underscores how organ traffickers exploit modern technology. Social media platforms have been used to advertise organs, with prices such as $10,800 for lungs and $1,500 for bone marrow. Transactions are often conducted using cryptocurrency, which provides anonymity and complicates law enforcement efforts.

Expert Analysis

The research team at Anidjar & Levine emphasizes that organ trafficking is not only a global issue but a pressing domestic concern. Their analysis shows that the combination of high demand, insufficient oversight, and financial incentives has created an environment where illegal practices can flourish.

The firm’s findings reveal that hospitals, universities, and prisons have all been implicated in questionable or unlawful organ procurement practices. The study warns that redefining medical standards, such as the definition of death, could further erode public trust and exacerbate the crisis.

The Human Cost

Beyond statistics, the study documents harrowing individual cases:

A Kentucky man presumed brain dead regained consciousness during preparations for organ removal.

A New York woman, not registered as a donor and opposed to donation on religious grounds, had multiple organs removed without her family’s knowledge.

Families of prisoners have received bodies missing vital organs, sparking lawsuits and public outrage.

Policy Implications

The study concludes that without significant reform, the U.S. risks further erosion of trust in its organ donation system. Key recommendations include:

Stricter oversight of hospitals and procurement organizations.

Transparent reporting of donor consent and procurement practices.

Stronger regulation of cryptocurrency transactions linked to organ sales.

Legal safeguards to protect vulnerable populations, including prisoners and refugees.

Conclusion

The findings presented by Anidjar & Levine demonstrate that organ trafficking is not a distant problem but a growing crisis within the United States. With more than 106,000 Americans awaiting transplants, the demand for organs continues to fuel illicit markets. The study underscores the urgent need for policy reform, oversight, and public accountability to restore trust in the nation’s donor system.