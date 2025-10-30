New Study Reveals Stark Racial Disparities and Rising Dangers in U.S. Traffic Stops

A new nationwide analysis of traffic stop data has revealed alarming disparities in who is stopped, how often force is used, and the fatal consequences that can result from what should be routine encounters. The study, conducted by Suzuki Law Offices, highlights the disproportionate risks faced by minority drivers and underscores the urgent need for reform in traffic enforcement practices.

Key National Findings

Police conduct approximately 32 million traffic stops annually in the United States.

in the United States. More than 1 million arrests occur during these stops each year.

occur during these stops each year. 60 percent of stops result in citations, most commonly for speeding or equipment violations.

of stops result in citations, most commonly for speeding or equipment violations. 1 in 10 stops involves the use of force.

involves the use of force. 25 percent of stops include a search, often without resulting in an arrest.

Racial Disparities

The study found that Black and Latino drivers are significantly more likely to be stopped than White drivers, despite representing a smaller share of the driving population.

Black drivers are 1.5 times more likely to be stopped.

to be stopped. Latino drivers are 1.4 times more likely to be stopped.

to be stopped. Black drivers account for 38 percent of traffic stop deaths , despite being only 13 percent of the U.S. population .

, despite being only . Hispanic drivers account for 28 percent of traffic stop deaths, compared to their 19 percent population share.

Traffic Stop Fatalities

Between 2019 and 2025, the study tracked 364 fatal incidents that began as traffic stops. In each case, the initial assessment was that the driver posed no serious threat.

97 percent of victims were male.

of victims were male. The most common age range was 18 to 35 years old .

. The average victim profile was a 28-year-old Black male from either California or Texas.

from either California or Texas. Texas (37 deaths) and California (35 deaths) recorded the highest number of fatalities.

and recorded the highest number of fatalities. The least deadly states included Idaho, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and Washington D.C., each with one fatality.

Table 1: States with the Most Fatal Traffic Stops (2019–2025)

State Fatalities Texas 37 California 35 Florida 22 Georgia 19 Louisiana 17

Law Enforcement Violence

The broader context of law enforcement violence adds to the urgency of these findings. In 2024, U.S. law enforcement killed 1,365 people, the highest number on record. Black Americans were 2.9 times more likely to be killed than White Americans, while Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders faced a 7.6 times higher risk.

Suzuki Law Offices, the firm behind this comprehensive study, emphasized that traffic stops are the most common point of contact between the public and law enforcement, making these disparities particularly concerning.

Speeding Ticket Costs

The study also examined the financial burden of speeding tickets, which vary dramatically across states.

Table 2: Minimum Fine for Exceeding Speed Limit by 10 mph

State Fine ($) California 234 Arizona 231 Texas 223 Nevada 223 Florida 204 New Mexico 25 Nebraska 25

The national average fine for driving 10 mph over the limit is $130, while the average fine for 40 mph over the limit is $362. Illinois leads the nation with a maximum fine of $2,500 for extreme speeding.

Implications

Suzuki Law Offices noted that while most traffic stops end without violence, the data reveals systemic disparities that cannot be ignored. The firm’s analysis shows that minority drivers face disproportionate risks both in terms of being stopped and in the likelihood of fatal outcomes.

The findings call for greater accountability, standardized enforcement practices, and expanded use of body cameras, which the study found reduce complaints by 50 percent.