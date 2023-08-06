Make a Statement With These Back-to-School Makeup Trends

Back-to-school jitters, anyone? New year, new classes, new friends, and most thrilling of all — a chance to reinvent your style. Makeup, one of the most dynamic forms of self-expression, is the perfect tool to redefine your look.

This year, we’re not just going back to school. We’re making a statement with our style. To ensure you’re headed back to school looking your best and feeling as fierce as possible, let’s cover the makeup trends you need to know to make an impression.

The Impact of the Right Makeup

Have you ever noticed how a dash of mascara, a dab of lip gloss, or a stroke of eyeliner can elevate your entire look? It’s a great way to get noticed, make yourself look mature if that’s your goal, and overall give the impression that you’re put together.

All these things also mean that makeup has the fantastic ability to boost your confidence. When you look good, you feel good — and that’s not just a saying. When you walk through those school gates looking and feeling fierce, people can’t help but notice. To help give you that effortless ego boost and head-turning glow, let’s talk about the makeup trends that will have you strutting your stuff with confidence this semester.

1. Dramatic Eyelashes

Those who think eyelashes are just a minor detail have yet to experience the power of an excellent lash game. The difference a lash boost can make is astounding, turning a casual look into a killer one!

An at-home eyelash extension kit can be a game-changer for any makeup enthusiast. And no, you don’t need a beauty guru’s expertise to use them. It’s pretty straightforward! DIY lashes can make your early-morning routine even easier if you apply them the night before (or even a few days before), meaning you’ll spring out of bed with that #wokeuplikethis look, no mascara necessary.

2. Bright, Bold Eye Shadows

Now that those eyelashes fluttered perfectly let’s add some color! This year, the trend is all about bright, bold eye shadows. This isn’t the time for subtle nude tones, folks. It’s about neon greens, electric blues, sizzling oranges, and other vibrant colors that truly pop.

A good starting point is considering your skin tone and the color of your eyes. For example, bronze tones might make blue eyes sparkle, while purples and pinks can enhance green eyes. Don’t be afraid to experiment with contrasting colors either — the key is to have fun with it!

A bold look is about blending, so a good set of brushes will be your best friend. Start with a lighter shade on the inside of your eyelid and blend into a darker shade as you go out. Remember to balance it with a lighter, neutral color on your brow bone.

3. Natural, Dewy Skin

While we’re going bold on the eyes, the trend for skin is all about a natural, dewy glow. Think of it as allowing your skin to breathe while still looking radiant. Skincare plays a huge role here.

Start with a good hydrating routine. It can be as simple as cleansing, toning, and moisturizing — but ensure you are using products that suit your skin type. Hydrated skin is the first step to that healthy glow.

Opt for BB creams or tinted moisturizers instead of heavy foundations. Use a lightweight concealer only where necessary, and add a touch of cream blush to the apples of your cheeks. Finish off with a dewy setting spray to keep that glow intact, giving you the perfect radiant finish that shows off your natural beauty while bringing a little something extra to the cafeteria table, too.

4. Statement Lips

This year, we’re making a statement with bold, vibrant lip colors. Whether it’s fiery reds, bold berries, or sultry dark hues, this trend is all about turning heads. There’s no better way to make an entrance than with an entire school hanging on your every smile or frown. Hello, Regina George status.

First, prep your lips with a good balm to keep them hydrated. Next, outline your lips with a lip liner that matches your lipstick. This will give your lips a well-defined shape. Then, fill in with your chosen color. For extra longevity, consider a matte lipstick. All that’s left to do is embrace the awesomeness of your bold statement lips!

The Final Bell

Makeup is all about expressing yourself, so have fun experimenting with these trends! The most important thing is that you feel confident and fabulous. If you want to try something completely different or bring in some extra vibrant colors, don’t hesitate. This school year is all about you looking as fabulous as you feel, and there’s no better way to do that than by being yourself.