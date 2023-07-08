How To Keep Your Summer Fitness Momentum Going Into the Fall

It’s easy to be on top of your workout routine during the summer, where your options for getting your steps or reps in a while soaking in that vitamin D are nearly endless. But it gets a bit harder to maintain that gym-going gusto when the warmth of summer starts fading into the crispness of fall.

All that hard-earned summer fitness momentum seems to cool as the leaves start falling. But hey, you’re not alone; we’re here to help. This article is your ultimate guide on how to carry that summer fitness drive right into the fall season — no hurdles, only progress!

1. Eat Healthy and Seasonally

Ah, nutrition, the often underestimated hero of the fitness world. We can’t stress enough how pivotal a role it plays in maintaining those gains you’ve worked so hard for during the sunny summer months. As the fall season sweeps in with its busier schedules and increased indoor time, finding the time and energy to cook nutritious meals can become a challenge.

Whether you do the prep yourself or find a service that can provide them for you, making sure you have healthy prepared meals waiting for you in the refrigerator when you come home can make a huge difference in how you eat.

One thing that stays the same between the summer and the fall is the wide range of delicious produce that comes into season. You may miss the fresh berries and ripe peaches that come with summer, but with fall comes savory squashes and many other tasty options to eat well and seasonally to support your fitness routine.

2. Adapt Your Exercise Routine for the Changing Weather

As we transition from the sun-drenched days of summer to the cooler days of fall, our workouts need a little tweak, too. Remember, variety is the spice of life … and of fitness! The great outdoors might have been your workout playground during summer, but now it’s time to adapt. Luckily, it’s not quite winter yet, so you don’t need to totally retreat indoors.

Consider a mix of indoor and outdoor workouts to keep things varied and to help you settle into your new routine. Slow-moving workouts like yoga that may have been great under the summer sun might be best done indoors during the fall. But a brisk jog wrapped up in some cozy fall running gear can be invigorating.

Remember, change is good. It keeps your workouts interesting and your body guessing — exactly what we need to keep that fitness momentum going strong!

3. Plan Your Workouts in Advance

As summer days turn to fall, everyone comes back from their summer holidays, and our days tend to get busier. Not only that, but daylight hours start to get shorter, too. The days of finding some last-minute inspiration to go for a run at 9 PM and still having daylight are nearly over, so you’ll need to do more planning to ensure you have time (and light!) for the activities you want to do.

A well-planned workout calendar not only keeps us accountable but also helps us manage our time more efficiently. By marking out your workout days and noting the specific exercises for each session, it becomes easier to maintain a consistent fitness routine.

Remember to make it visible — pin it up on your fridge or set reminders on your phone. That way, you’re reminded to sweat it out, even on the busiest fall days!

4. Account for Weather Interference

As we wave goodbye to the sunny weather, it isn’t just the temperature cooling that can be challenging. It’s also the unpredictability of the weather. While the fall weather can be incredibly refreshing, it’s important to be prepared for the days when the sun isn’t shining.

Layer up before heading out for a run, and always check the weather forecast before planning an outdoor workout. Keep some backup plans at the ready if you’re planning on exercising outside, in case you get rained out but want to keep up your momentum.

5. Give Your Body Time to Rest and Recover

Rest is not the enemy of progress; it’s an ally. Sustaining your summer momentum into fall doesn’t mean you have to be “go, go, go” all the time. Your body needs time to recover, to rebuild those muscles you’re working so hard to develop.

Make sure to incorporate rest days into your workout calendar, and don’t worry that these days will slow down your momentum. They’ll help to maintain it by giving your body and muscles time to recover and rebuild!

Takeaway

If you’re ready to keep that fitness fire burning, even as we welcome the beautiful fall season, these strategies can help you keep a consistent pace with your workouts.

From nutrition, exercise adaptation, and planning to dealing with weather changes and prioritizing rest — you’re all set for a fit and fabulous fall!

Image: DepositPhotos