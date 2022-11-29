Divorced Celebrity Couples And How They Parent

Celebrity divorces are obviously going to come with far more attention than an average individual. There have been epic celebrity divorces like that of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The truth is that couples have issues regardless of financial standing or time in the public eye. Detaching from the public eye as a couple is so important as problems seem to be magnified once the media catches wind of potential marriage issues. Other divorces have become a circus afterward with the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. Learning from celeb divorces is possible as they have top attorneys to draft a Christmas custody schedule. The following are divorced celebrity couples along with how they parent.

Chris Pratt And Anna Faris

Anna Faris was recently interviewed about co-parenting with her ex, Chris Pratt. Pratt is having an incredible career as the big name in a number of different movies. The ex-spouses seem to have nothing but positive things to say about one another. This couple is a perfect example of how to raise children in a healthy manner after a divorce.

Shaq And Shaunie O’Neal

Shaq and his ex whom he has multiple children still have an amazing relationship. The NBA hall of fame inductee has been quoted saying that he still feels responsible for his ex. The success of all of the children from an athletic and academic standpoint is nothing short of incredible. One son, Shareef has made it to the G League for the Lakers affiliate even after having to undergo open heart surgery. Expect Shareef to continue his education as Shaq wants each of his children to have an advanced degree.

Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa both put their children first ahead of their feelings. There have been very little to no issues with the couple as they put their children first. Wiz has even defended Rose as he has a love for her as the mother of his children. The couple split due to infidelity on Khalifa’s end but there has not been a brooding resentment like with a number of other couples.

Hayden Panettiere And Wladimir Klitschko

The actress and former champion boxer might have had a tumultuous marriage but now have a stable friendship. Klitschko is currently defending his home country of Ukraine leaving Panettiere to manage custody of the children. The former champion and his brother have been fighting for Ukraine since the invasion started.

Learning from celebs that have divorced with children can be so important. You want to have the right role models as parents and this list is full of them. Figuring out what is best for your children might take a few different trial and error periods. Flexibility is very important but everything should be documented in court. Do not underestimate the entitlement of an ex to the children as not all exes will keep the best interests of the children at the top of their priority. Ego plays a huge role in this but get over it for the good of the kids.