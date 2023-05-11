Causes of Nausea: Understanding What’s Behind Your Uncomfortable Symptoms

Feeling nauseous is not a fun experience. That unpleasant feeling in your tummy can make you feel like you need to throw up. You might have felt this way before while on a bumpy car ride or after eating something that didn’t sit well with you. Nausea is generally not a serious issue. Yet knowing when to seek medical attention is essential.

If you’re currently experiencing nausea and don’t know how to manage your symptoms, don’t worry. This article covers everything you need to know. First, we briefly discuss the common causes of nausea, symptoms, and effective ways to ease discomfort. We’ll also explore different treatment options that can help you feel better.

So let’s get started!

Symptoms of Nausea

When feeling under the weather, you may assume it’s the flu, but it could be due to nausea. (Unless you have the flu, in which nausea is common.) Even though nausea is uncomfortable, it’s not usually long-lasting if you treat it right. We discuss options for treatment later.

For now, here are some common symptoms of nausea:

Excess saliva in your mouth

Urge to vomit

Weakness

Sweating

Causes of Nausea

Curious about what causes nausea? It just so happens that some activities and conditions can bring it on. Check out which conditions to be on the lookout for. Then, you can understand why you feel that way.

Pregnancy

One of the most common causes of nausea is pregnancy, particularly in the first trimester. This is often referred to as morning sickness. The phrase morning sickness is deceiving, though, since it can occur at any time of the day or night. In addition, the exact cause of morning sickness still needs to be fully understood. But experts believe it is related to hormonal changes in the body.

Motion Sickness

Motion sickness is another common cause of nausea. It happens when your brain gets mixed signals from your eyes, ears, and other senses. It can occur when you travel in a car, boat, or plane or ride an amusement park ride like a roller coaster. It can be hard to avoid motion sickness altogether.

For example, if you opt not to go on a roller coaster, you can avoid feeling ill. There is also the option of taking Dramamine, which can reduce motion sickness when you’re on a plane or boat.

Infections

Infections are a common cause of nausea. When viruses, bacteria, and other organisms infect your digestive tract, they cause inflammation and irritation. The result is you feeling nauseous and potentially throwing up. Common infections that can make you sick include the flu, stomach flu, and food poisoning.

Medications

As a side effect, certain drugs might cause nausea. Medicines that can cause nausea include chemotherapy treatments, pain relievers, antibiotics, and antidepressants. If the medication makes you nauseous, you should talk to your doctor. They may have other options for you to try that won’t cause this side effect.

Digestive Disorders

Stomach problems like GERD, IBS, and gastroparesis can make you nauseous. These problems mess up your digestion, causing pain and discomfort. If you experience digestive issues, try to decipher what is causing your stomach upset. For example, you could have too much sugar in your diet.

Anxiety and Stress

Feeling worried or stressed can make you feel sick to your stomach. This is because when you’re stressed, your body releases hormones that can upset your stomach. You may even feel like throwing up if your stress is bad enough.

But you can feel better by doing things that help you relax. Taking the time to breathe deeply and practice meditation and yoga can all help.

Other Causes

Many other factors can contribute to nausea, including:

Meningitis

Migraine

Ear infection

Heart attack

Intestinal blockage

Treatment Options for Nausea

If you’re tired of experiencing nausea, never fear. Luckily there are several treatment options for nausea:

Medical Marijuana

Medical marijuana for nausea might be just what you need when feeling nauseous! Studies reveal this particular plant eases nausea and throwing up caused by chemotherapy. It can also be helpful for people with other medical conditions that make them feel queasy. Veriheal further discusses the advantages of using medical marijuana for nausea.

But remember, it’s important to use medical marijuana under the supervision of a healthcare professional. They can help you determine the best way to use it and ensure it’s safe. So, if you’re considering medical marijuana for nausea, talk to a doctor first.

You can use medical marijuana in many ways. Smoking, vaping, eating, putting drops under your tongue, or rubbing it on your skin are all examples. Each method has its pros and cons. So, choose a consumption method that suits your needs and preferences.

Over-the-Counter Drugs

Antacids, antiemetics, and histamine blockers are some over-the-counter treatments that can help relieve nausea.

Prescription Drugs

If your nausea is severe, your doctor may prescribe medications to help manage your symptoms, such as prochlorperazine, metoclopramide, or ondansetron.

Conclusion

Nausea happens for various reasons, from motion sickness to more serious medical conditions. If you figure out what’s making you feel nauseous, take the necessary steps to help you feel better.

Thankfully, there are over-the-counter drugs that can alter the effects of nausea. You can take the necessary steps to improve your lifestyle, like exercising and eating better.

If you have trouble finding relief, consider making an appointment with your physician. There are many ways to make you feel better and return to your usual self.

So don’t let nausea stop you – take control of your health and start feeling better now.