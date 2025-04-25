Can a Robot Pool Cleaner Stay in Water?

However, if your pool cleaner is a robotic model and you want to know whether it can stay safely in the pool water when not in use, you may be a bit mystified. Knowing what makes these gadgets tick and what shortens their lives can help you make the call.

A robot pool cleaner is a high-tech, automated device that cleans debris, dirt, and algae from your pool. It is often used in combination with other pool equipment, such as a pool vacuum, skimmer, or wall-climbing pool cleaner. But is it okay to leave it in the water during intervals when it isn’t being used?

When It Comes to Hotel Pools, It’s Just as Bad to Leave One in the Swimming Robotic Pool Cleaner

As much as you may be tempted to leave your robotic pool cleaner in your pool, leaving it in the water for extended periods of time can make it more vulnerable to constant chemical exposure. Chlorine and other chemicals in your pool could wear down parts such as motor seals and brushes. Storing a quality pool cleaner (such as the Maytronics pool cleaner) correctly and away from the water boosts its value.

In addition to chemical wear and tear, it could deplete the battery of a cordless pool vacuum robot if that’s your type. It might also cause a drop in efficiency over time.

The Correct Way to Employ a Pool-Robot Cleaner

To prolong the life of your robot cleaner, try to always remove it from the pool when the cleaning cycle is over. Dry it completely and keep it out of direct sunlight in a cool location so it doesn’t get UV damage. This regimen of care will prolong the apparatus’s service life.

If your pool could benefit from more thorough cleaning, perhaps look into how to acid wash pool surfaces or drain an inground pool without a pump. These are essential steps if you have a terrible algae problem or a pool you haven’t taken care of in a long time.

Can a Pool Robot Get Algae and More?

Yes, most of the high-end robot pool models can hit light to moderate algae. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra, Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro, and Beatbot AquaSense 2, for instance, have vigorous pumping and intelligent mapping and are capable of cleaning a wide range of debris, such as algae.

But if the infestation is extreme, you might require a deep clean combined with algaecide and a heavy-duty pool vacuum for algae. Not all robot pool cleaners are created equal, and not all can handle tough-to-remove algae infestations, so check that out before jumping ship.

Don’··t M··iss T··he Supplementary Gear

Just about any pool-cleaning robot intentionally works by using this equipment in conjunction with others. Floating debris is captured with a skimmer, but in some cases, a pool booster pump is required for some pressure-side cleaners. While a robot pool cleaner is typically an all-in-one, a grasp of how to use pool tools is necessary for optimal cleanliness.

Conclusion: Can You Leave Your Robot Pool Cleaner In The Water?

In closing, your robot pool cleaner can stay in the water, but it is still best to remove it and store it correctly when finished. This safeguards the internal elements from chemical contact and also from the battery’s power loss so that you can enjoy a longer life and usability of your purchase.

Read our full robotic pool cleaner guide or learn why different types of pool vacuum systems have pros and cons. You might also want to read about how to acid wash a pool safely or what a pool booster pump does.

Your robot pool cleaner is a high-tech investment — if you care for it properly, it will keep your swimming pool clean and clear all season.