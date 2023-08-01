After Summer Self-Care: 6 Ways To Refresh and Refuel

As the last barbecue smoke clears and the vacation glow starts to fade, we must focus on post-summer self-care. The season throws our routines into disarray — long days by the beach, indulgent cookouts, and late-night celebrations can take a toll on our bodies.

As fun as these times are, the end of the seemingly endless summer is the perfect time to recharge and revitalize so the blues of the changing weather and shorter days don’t get you down.

1. Optimize Your Metabolism

Your metabolism is a bit like the backstage manager to your body’s band, working diligently behind the scenes, ensuring every cell performs its best. Still, like all diligent managers, it can occasionally falter, especially as we age. When this happens, we can notice a few hiccups, like a drop in energy, a foggy brain, or a slight weight gain.

Supplements like C15 can help pick up the slack, making it easier for you to get your health back on track after a season of indulgence. It’s a remarkable compound with the power to promote a healthy metabolism. It works by naturally activating receptors in our body that orchestrate our metabolism. Adding a C15 supplement to your routine is a great way to prepare yourself for all the other ways you’ll refresh yourself this fall!

2. Stay Hydrated

Sipping on water throughout the day is crucial to your health, energy levels, focus, and how you feel overall. Whether you want to promote overall wellness, ensure a more radiant complexion, or meet your daily goals, hydrating is a great way to get yourself back on track. Especially as the weather gets colder and the air gets dryer.

If you find it hard to convince yourself to drink enough water, nothing is stopping you from making it fun. Add some lemon slices, cucumber, or fresh mint leaves — or any other kind of fruit you have lying around — to infuse some nutrition in your hydration goals and make your water taste better.

3. Prioritize Mental Health

It’s important not to underestimate the power of peace and quiet after the lively summer buzz. Yoga, meditation, reading a book, and taking a leisurely walk are all ways to unwind and clear our minds.

That doesn’t mean you have to give up on the socializing and excitement that tends to come along with summertime. It just means that prioritizing a little bit of mindfulness and me-time here and there is a great way to help yourself reset and refocus for the upcoming months.

4. Get Sufficient Sleep

Those precious Zzzs can do wonders for our mood, energy, and overall health. While it’s easy to stay up late and force yourself awake early in the summer (especially if you live somewhere where it stays light out deep into the evening), it’s important to get enough sleep on a nightly basis.

Sufficient sleep is more than just getting your eight hours in. It’s about quality sleep with a cool, quiet room, a comfortable bed, and perhaps a soothing bedtime routine. Put away those electronics, brew a cup of chamomile tea, and invite some sweet dreams.

5. Follow a Balanced Diet

After a summer of s’mores and hot dogs, most of us could use a little dietary reset. It’s a good time to explore any kind of cleanse if that’s something that appeals to you. But you don’t have to deprive yourself. It’s enough to fill your plates with vibrant, nutrient-rich foods to fuel us into the new season.

Think leafy greens, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. Still, balance is key — there’s definitely room for the occasional treat. S’mores are equally good when enjoyed around a cozy autumn bonfire to stave off the cold.

6. Regular Exercise

Exercise is a fantastic way to refresh and refuel. It boosts our mood and energy levels, and it’s great for your metabolism, too. Whether it’s a brisk morning walk, a yoga session, or a dance party in the living room — find an activity that brings joy and gets your heart pumping.

The end-of-summer weather may send you inside for a gym or home workout. But just because summer is ending doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy some time outside. There’s something to be said for a crisp morning walk or a bracing run in the evening as the weather starts to cool.

Welcoming the New Season With a New You

Change is in the air — literally and figuratively. As the warm summer breeze gives way to the crisp autumn air, it’s the perfect time to refresh and refuel. It’s not about erasing the memory of summer, it’s about embracing the new season, healthier and rejuvenated.

When the sun sets a little earlier, the trees show off their vibrant colors, and the scent of pumpkin spice fills the air, we’ve got the chance for a fresh start. With some post-summer self-care, we can help our bodies and minds transition smoothly into the next season.

