8 Best High-Rated Stoner Movies of All Time

Stoner movies first became popular in the 70s. Since then, the genre has produced some of the most hilarious, relaxing, and enjoyable comedies. Is there a better way to spend an afternoon relaxing than with a joint and some 90s stoner movies?

After carefully cultivating your sativa seeds, you have nothing but time and a stash of quality buds to burn. So, grab a snack, get comfortable on the couch, and select a cult classic to enjoy from this curated list.

What is Considered a “Stoner Movie?”

Stoner film is a comedy subgenre that revolves around the recreational use of weed. As a rule, the use of cannabis is one of the main themes and plays an integral part in the plot line.

These movies also raise awareness about cannabis culture and enlighten those who don’t normally partake in recreational weed use.

The Top 8 Stoner Movies of All Time

While The 420 Movie may be highly entertaining, it certainly didn’t receive rave reviews.

Here’s a curated list of the eight best marijuana-themed movies rated highly by critics and the general public. Some films were instant box office sensations, while others aged into stoner cult classics.

Whether you’re looking for weed-growing movies or films about cannabis culture, there’s sure to be something for you in the list below.

1. The Big Lebowski (1998)

Jeff Bridges plays Jeff Lebowski, a laid-back burnout who insists on being referred to as “the Dude.” Things get interesting when he’s mistaken for a millionaire whose wife owes dangerous people a lot of money.

What sets this cult classic apart from other stoner movies is the humor. While similar films tend to rely on self-aware jokes, The Big Lebowski acts as a weed-fueled character study. It calls out the preconceived notions abstainers might have of what it’s like to get high.

The clever script contains incredibly quotable lines, and the dream-like sets are visually stimulating. Strong performances from Hollywood heavy-weights Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, and Steve Buscemi make this a must-see.

2. Dazed and Confused (1993)

“Alright, alright, alright.” These three words immortalized Matthew McConaughey in his Hollywood breakout role.

Dazed and Confused follows a group of rowdy teenagers celebrating their last day of high school in 1976. The film’s advertised as a typical 90s stoner movie with keg parties and hazing rituals. In reality, Dazed and Confused offers a funny, warm, and clear-eyed look at high school life.

It features a star-studded cast with Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, and Adam Goldberg early in their careers. Although the film flopped at the box office, it’s since enjoyed critical and commercial success and become a cult classic.

3. Easy Rider (1969)

This groundbreaking movie represents the dreams, hopes, and hopelessness of 1960s fringe culture.

Easy Rider follows two Harley-riding hippies smuggling drugs into Los Angeles while searching for spiritual truth. On their journey, they experience hatred from small-town America and meet other travelers with alternative lifestyles.

Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Jack Nicholson lead the film, smoking actual weed for “authenticity.”

4. Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High is a coming-of-age comedy that chronicles a year in the lives of a perpetually stoned surfer, Jeff Spicoli, and his high school friends.

Watch as they navigate interpersonal relationships while dealing with teenage issues like love triangles and challenging authority figures.

While the film boasts a legendary performance by Sean Penn, it’s timeless because of how accurately it represents real life. The film also marks early appearances by several actors who later became Hollywood stars, including Nicolas Cage and Forest Whitaker.

5. Friday (1995)

Chris Tucker and Ice Cube star in this hilarious urban comedy. An unemployed slacker and his best friend end up in trouble after they smoke a consignment of brokered weed. It leads to an unbelievable day filled with crackheads, shoot-outs, and overly sexual pastors.

What Friday lacks in directorial flair, it more than makes up with its vibrant, albeit crude, humor and the charming, energetic performances of its leads.

The film has received a large cult following since its release. See if you can spot the famous “Bye, Felicia” scene that spawned an internet meme used to dismiss a person not deserving of your time.

6. Harold & Kumar go to White Castle (2004)

This comedy follows two friends, Harold and Kumar, on an adventure to find a nearby White Castle restaurant after an evening of television and toking.

Unfortunately, they run into rednecks, cops, and a car-stealing Neil Patrick Harris on their weed-fueled quest before getting anywhere near their burgers.

The likable leads and refreshing subversion of racial stereotypes elevate Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle above other stoner movies.

7. Inherent Vice (2014)

Inherent Vice is a neo-noir comedy film based on the Thomas Pynchon novel of the same name. It centers on Larry “Doc” Sportello, a well-intentioned but incompetent stoner and private investigator.

Doc becomes entangled in the criminal underworld while working on the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend and her new, wealthy boyfriend.

Viewers can enjoy this star-studded cast with Hollywood heavyweights like Reese Witherspoon, Martin Short, and Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix.

8. Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express redefined stoner comedy by adding a healthy dose of action. It follows Dale Denton and his dealer when they flee from corrupt police officers after witnessing a murder.

However, complications arise when their roach, made from the rare Pineapple Express strain, is traced back to them at the crime scene.

The movie earned James Franco a Golden Globe nomination and grossed $102 million worldwide on a $26 million budget. It received positive reviews from critics and has since developed a cult following.

Light It Up

Nothing beats a movie when you’re high, whether you like to watch stoner movies online or prefer the big-screen experience.

There’s sure to be a stoner movie on our list of eight must-see films to suit your taste.

Jennifer Gallagher

Jennifer Gallagher, an experienced cannabis grower at SeedSupreme Seedbank. During a 7-year career in the marijuana growing business, Jennifer has gained a high competence in this field. As far as weed is concerned, she knows it all inside out. Jennifer is an expert in pot-growing, as well as cannabis types and their effects. She’s also familiar with all legislation nuances.