4 Tips to Help Cancer Patients Find New Treatment Options

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with cancer, you know that this news can change your life in an instant. Whether you’re looking for treatment options for yourself or want to help a friend or family member manage this disease, here are a few helpful tips.

1- Promote Understanding and Cancer Education

It’s important to learn all you can about your specific cancer diagnosis. Get all the information you can about where the cancer is most prevalent in your body and which treatments and procedures have been proven to be most effective. Talk to your doctor about the stage of your cancer and inquire about healing therapies that could improve your health. If you have any pre-existing conditions or already have a compromised immune system, ask your oncologist about the benefits and risks associated with cancer treatments like chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Have an honest conversation with your doctor about treatment side effects so you’ll know what to expect based on the procedures you decide to undergo. Receiving the news that you have cancer can be overwhelming, but asking for as many details as possible can help you come up with a practical treatment plan.

There may be newly introduced clinical trials or therapies that you can try. Even after you’ve researched these therapies, confirm with your physician that these treatments are safe for you. Refer to reputable sources such as the National Cancer Institute, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, and PDQ Cancer Treatment Summaries for accurate information.

2- Always Ask for a Second Opinion

After receiving the official diagnosis, visit another cancer specialist or oncologist to confirm your diagnosis and explore the best ways to potentially become cancer-free. The second opinion you receive may be similar to the first, which can give you more confidence that the procedures you’ve chosen are the best. However, if the second opinion is vastly different from the first, it’s best to do additional research and visit an additional medical professional for further evaluation.

3- Provide and Receive All the Support You Can

If you’re helping a close friend or relative process their cancer diagnosis, offer a listening ear whenever you can. Your loved one will likely be frustrated, confused, or upset. Sometimes they’ll want advice, sometimes they’ll just want to cry on your shoulder. Taking care of everyday tasks, such as grocery shopping, washing the car, or picking clothes up from the cleaners, can be extremely helpful. Your friend or family member will likely be overwhelmed during this time, so anything you can do to reduce their stress will likely be greatly appreciated.

If you’ve been diagnosed with cancer, let those who love you help you through this difficult time. Express your feelings any time you feel comfortable, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Going to a therapist to work through your emotions and coming up with a plan to manage your stress can help improve your mental state.

4- Be an Advocate

Advocate for your needs or the needs of your loved one as much as possible. Learn about your rights as a patient. Get the information you need to participate in clinical trials for medications that could treat or eliminate your type of cancer. Gain all the details you can about lawsuits or side effects associated with medication or procedures that doctors recommend for you.

Connecting with resources to get more details on the future of cancer treatment. The CARES program sponsored by the American Cancer Society and Access to Clinical Trials and Support (ACTS) are programs that can offer you direct support and updated information to help you customize your treatment plan.

In addition to these suggestions, consider alternative treatments as well. Practices like yoga, meditation, aromatherapy, and acupuncture can help relax the body and mind throughout the treatment process.