Life

Budget: $58 millionFinanced by: Skydance Media; Sony
Domestic Gross: $30,234,022Domestic Distributor: Sony
Overseas Gross: $70,307,784
Directed by: Daniel Espinosa
Starring:
Jake Gyllenhaal
Ryan Reynolds
Produced by: David Ellison

Life was co-financed by Skydance Media and Sony (which contributed 1/4 of the budget) for $58 million after rebates.  Sony handled worldwide distribution duties.  Life was originally going to be released in August 2017, but a scheduling war with the similarly themed Alien: Covenant began.  FOX dated Alien for Life‘s August position and in response, Sony bumped up the movie to the May Memorial Day frame.  FOX then moved Alien to the week before the Memorial Day frame.  When Sony released the first trailer for Life, it was well received and landed more views in its first 24 hours than The Martian and this prompted Sony to move the date to March 24.  This left a tight 18 week post-production schedule before the picture would have to be in the can for release.

Sony heavily marketed Life and iSpotTV has the national TV ad spend at $22.5 million (that number was posted 5 days prior to its release), plus millions more was spent in the days up to its release and after.  After other traditional means of marketing and distribution expenses, the domestic P&A spend was certainly north of $40 million.  The movie received mixed notices from critics and was tracking for an opening in the $15 – $20 million range.  It bowed against Power Rangers and Chips and opened on the low end of its expectations at $16,744,239 — placing #4 for the weekend led by holdover Beauty And The Beast.  Audiences were more harsh than critics and gave Life a terrible C+ cinemascore and it fell a steep 55.6% in its second frame to $5,551,767.  The third session declined 57.3% to $2,371,217 and the domestic run closed with $30,234,022.

Life pulled in soft numbers in the majority of the world’s markets, with the China release posting the highest gross at $19.8 million.  The international tally came to $70.3 million. Sony would see returned about $55 million after theaters take their percentage of the worldwide gross, which would not even cover global P&A expenses.

    Another article called this a “Alien” ripoff. Strong words, and a little unprofessional, not exactly what I enjoy reading in articles that I read for business purposes. However, with all that having been said, yes, it’s pretty clear that the premise wasn’t that original. Not a ripoff of anything, in my opinion, but other movies and television series have done similar things, so its major crime was that it was generic. I don’t take any pleasure in seeing a movie fail, though. Pity that this didn’t at least break even, although that would have required at least $100 million at the box office.

      Rumors hit of this being a prequel to Sony’s Venom, which Sony actually tried to play up before it came out.

    I really enjoyed this film. It definitely could have been better, but I think it was a great horror film that I feel should have succeeded. I think its only major problem was being released between so many major movies. As a result, all the films released the week of its release failed.

      I agree. This film deserved to do better. It got decent reviews from critics, but was received very poorly by audiences. Shame.

        It wasn’t received poorly by audiences, it just didn’t do enough to distinguish itself from a billion other space horror films. I personally enjoyed it, but I still laughed at the ending. More of a cheesy film you’d watch with friends than one you’d pay to go see.

          I think that was the actual reason it was poorly received by audiences, by saying it was too similar to other sci-fi horror films.

    $12,501,936 was the actual opening weekend figure from 3,146 theaters.