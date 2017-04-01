Bomb Report

Ghost In The Shell

Budget: $110 millionFinanced by: DreamWorks; Paramount; Reliance Entertainment; Weying Technology; Huahua Media; Shanghai Film Group
Domestic Gross: $40,563,557Domestic Distributor: Paramount
Overseas Gross: $129,238,364
Directed by: Rupert Sanders
Starring:
Scarlett Johansson
Takeshi Kitano
Produced by: Ari Arad

The live action adaptation of the Ghost In The Shell manga began to actively move forward at DreamWorks in 2014.  DreamWorks’ financing partner Reliance Entertainment also contributed coin and Paramount boarded the project as co-financier and would handle international distribution.  The reported budget was $110 million.  DreamWorks’ domestic distribution was contracted with Disney at the time and the mouse house first dated Ghost In The Shell for April 14, 2017.  Disney soon shifted the date to March 31.  In September 2015, DreamWorks and Disney decided to not renew their agreement which was set to expire in August 2016 and in January 2016 Disney removed the movie from their schedule.  Paramount took over domestic distribution duties.

In January 2017, Paramount inked a one billion dollar slate financing agreement with Chinese companies Huahua Media and Shanghai Film Group and Ghost In The Shell would be one of the many movies covered under the arrangement.  Less than one month before Ghost In The Shell was set to open, very little money was allocated to Paramount from the two Chinese giants and the deal is currently in peril.  At this time it is unknown if Paramount will see any of the slate money to reduce their exposure on Ghost In The Shell.  This article will be updated after Paramount, Huahua and Shanghai sort out their wheelings and dealings.  Update: Paramount received the slate financing.  In August 2017, Paramount’s parent company Viacom is once again trying to salvage the deal with Huahua after their disappointing returns on Transformers: The Last Knight, Baywatch and Ghost In The Shell.  Huahua reported: “We have incurred losses for the first months of the current year.  These are not trivial losses; they are huge losses.” “Viacom needs to explain a better plan for how it spends [our] investment money.”

Less than two weeks before the film was set to open, Chinese movie ticket company Weying Technology took a minority investment in the picture and in return would see 10% of the global gross.

In the many months leading up to the release for Ghost In The Shell, a whitewashing controversy erupted about the casting of Scarlett Johansson for what should have been an Asian role.  Still, tracking was relatively strong and Paramount heavily invested in a domestic P&A spend.  As per iSpotTV,  $29.84 million was spent on national TV ads, plus millions more on other traditional means of advertising and distribution expenses.  The domestic P&A expenses on Ghost In The Shell are north of $40 million.

Reviews were mixed and as the picture was going into its opening weekend, tracking was pointing to a soft mid $20 million bow.  Ghost In The Shell opened against DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby and it came in below expectations with $18,676,033.  More troubling was the 12.8% decline in attendance from Friday night to Saturday, which did not bode well for its longevity in theaters.  The film sank 60.9% the following weekend to $7,306,413 and lost 66.3% of the movie going public in its third frame to $2,463,906.  The domestic run closed with $40,563,557.

For its international run, Ghost In The Shell opened day and date in 52 markets and pulled in $40.1 million.  In its second overseas frame, the film was released in China to $21.4 million and the weekend haul was $41.3 million.  For its third session, Ghost In The Shell was crushed by The Fate Of The Furious, which took most of the global marketplace to itself and it pulled in just $8.3 million.

The picture had a decent start in Japan, where the source material is beloved and co-star (and icon) Takeshi Kitano was in his first western studio movie since the ridiculous 1995 film Johnny Mnemonic.  The Japan numbers were $3.3 million, placing #1 for the weekend.  The final gross came to $9 million.

The offshore cume came to $129.2 million. The worldwide gross was $169.8 million and about $93 million would be returned after theaters take their percentage of the gross.  This would not even cover the expensive global P&A spend.

  • Rollins

    According to rumors, the real budget was $ 180 million, but Paramount released misleading data with the intention of amenatizing the loss publicly.

    • Sean McGinnis

      Considering the mixture of practical and CG effects, as well as the high quality of them, that would make a little more sense than $110 Million.

      Regardless, I don’t know why so much money would be placed in a niche property like GitS.

  • Kadeemluvmusic

    Right now, Ghost In The Shell could be on its way out next week because in it’s fourth frame, it’s still bombing very quickly (19th Place, losing 65% Per Theater Average, and losing more 1,000 theaters). Looks like 2017 could be another terrible year for Paramount thanks to its financial crisis. I just hope Transformers: The Last Knight will be the only hope this studio needs because the 5th and final Bay-hem franchise will not open until June 23.

  • Matthew Lowery

    I think Disney was actually right to have drop the movie from their schedule and gave it to Paramount, not to say that Disney wouldn’t do good with the movie anyway, but because it could be their history with Sci-Fi movies underperforming that was not tied with the Star Wars and Marvel films. Disney can’t seem to market sci-fi movies pretty well, and while some of their original movies underperform from time to time, at least those have better chances of success than their sci-fi films, and of course with all sorts of remakes being made right now bringing in billions, I wouldn’t be surprised if Disney 1. Announce that they will remake their entire slate up to 2000, and 2. announce a cinematic universe of their remakes that they can all share in that could lead to more remakes and sequels of those remakes being made. And with the report that Disney will be buying Fox pretty soon if the rumors are true, who knows where that’s going to go.

    And look at the year Paramount is having with their box office films, nearly just about every movie either underperform or outright bomb, and this was a bomb. Disney essentially screwed Paramount over by giving them this movie, thinking they do better, and when Beuaty hit, it was a massive hit, and this movie didn’t even stand a slight chance of recouping its budget. Disney easily made a well played hit against Paramount don’t you think.