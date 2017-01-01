One For The Money

Budget: $40 million Financed by: Lakeshore Entertainment; Sidney Kimmel Entertainment Domestic Gross: $26,414,527 Domestic Distributor: Lionsgate Overseas Gross: $10,479,194 Directed by: Julie Anne Robinson Katherine Heigl Debbie Reynolds Starring: Produced by: Sidney Kimmel

One For The Money was first moving forward with Lakeshore Entertainment and Sony’s Columbia co-financing, but Columbia was soon replaced by Sidney Kimmel Entertainment. The $40 million production was jointly pre-sold by Lakeshore and Sierra Pictures, which began at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival. This was to kickstart a franchise based on a series of books with the dimming star wattage of Katherine Heigl. US rights were picked up by Lionsgate and the mini-major first dated One For The Money for July 8, 2011 and then moved it forward to June 3, 2011 and then pushed it back to January 27, 2012.

Two week’s prior to the release of One For The money, Lionsgate purchased Summit, which had their movie Man On A Ledge scheduled for the same date. It was too late to push the release date of either film, as both had an expensive marketing campaign well underway. Both movies were tracking poorly as the release date approached and Lionsgate scheduled a buy one get one free Groupon package to entice auds. Man On A Ledge went through online reseller Livingsocial.

One For The Money was tracking for a sub ten million weekend and Lionsgate did not screen this stinker for critics. Along with Man On A Ledge, The Grey also bowed that weekend. The pic managed to open just above its modest expectations with $11,515,790 — placing #3 for the weekend led by The Grey. Hoping the Groupon stunt would spread word of mouth like it did with Lionsgate’s previous test run for The Lincoln Lawyer, the film sank 54.8% to $5,206,279 in its second weekend and fell 55.8% to $2,300,953 in its third session. One For The Money closed its domestic run with $26,414,527. Lionsgate would see back about $14.5 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, leaving a sizable portion of the marketing spend and their acquisition cost in the red.

Overseas, the film pulled in awful numbers, which amounted to just $10.4 million across numerous distributors. One For The Money was dumped straight to video in Italy and its terrible box office killed off this would-be franchise and Katherine Heigl has not had another starring studio vehicle built around her.