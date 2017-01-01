Bomb Report

reporting on every movie that bombed at the box office.

Home » Yearly Breakdowns » 2012 » DREDD

DREDD

Dredd

Budget: $45 millionFinanced by: IM Global; Reliance Big Entertainment
Domestic Gross: $13,414,714Domestic Distributor: Lionsgate
Overseas Gross: $28,052,892
Directed by: Pete Travis
Starring:
Karl Urban
Lena Headey
Produced by: Alex Garland

dredd box officeIn May 2010 India based Reliance Entertainment bought a majority share of the sales outfit IM Global and the first full collaboration between the two companies was Dredd.  IM Global took the reboot of the comic book character (and the toxic 1995 Judge Dredd Stallone stinker) to the Toronto International Film Festival in 2010 for pre-sales.  The $45 million budgeted Dredd was the best seller to distributors at the festival and landed more than $30 million from the pre-sales — including $7 million from UK based distributor Entertainment.

Lionsgate brokered a three picture deal in November 2010 with IM Global and Dredd was one of the projects the mini-studio would distribute stateside, with their P&A spend backstopped by Reliance — if the movie tanked.  Along with the stench of the previous Judge Dredd movie looming over this property, buzz was off to a negative start in late 2011, when word got out that director Pete Travis was removed from the editing room.  Screenwriter Alex Garland took over the editing process and the director and writer issued a joint statement saying this was an “unorthodox collaboration” — which sounds exactly like what a non-disparaging clause in your contract would force you to say.  Actor Karl Urban also said that he took direction on set from Garland.  Dredd premiered two months early at Comic-Con and despite all the production woes, it was greeted very enthusiastically.

Lionsgate dated Dredd for September 21 and spent a reported $25 million on P&A.  It bowed against End Of Watch, House At The End Of The Street, Trouble With The Curve and the nation wide expansion of The Master.  The marketing for Dredd was terrible and despite decent reviews and a salivating fan base, the marketing never attracted audiences outside of the geek comic book fanbase.  Tracking was soft going into release and it was only expected to pull in $8 – $10 million for the weekend.  Dredd was dead on arrival with $6,278,491 — placing #6 over the very slow weekend led by End Of Watch.  Even with the awful opening, Dredd was front-loaded and sank 62.3% the following frame to $2,363,956.  It lasted just six weeks in theaters and ended its US run with only $13,414,714.  Lionsgate would see returned about $7.3 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, leaving most of the $25+ million marketing spend in the red.

Overseas the film amounted to only $28,052,892, posting red ink for all of the distributors who picked up the rights and invested in a sizable marketing spend.  Selling moderately well on home video in a dwindling market, Dredd‘s fanbase has grown and while there is murmuring of a sequel, its prospects remain grim since it left so much red in so many territories.  Yet stranger things have happened if a sequel materializes…

  • Damian Phelan

    One of the best movies I’ve ever seen – Great actioner
    Hope there will be a sequel

  • Messi the original

    The marketing never attracted audiences because there was no marketing you assfucks. There were no tv ads, no show appearances, no posters, no billboards. People didn’t know this movie was out. This seemed to be the case worldwide. It’s since become a big success and there’s no other sequel people want more than one for Dredd.

    • BoxOfficeFlops

      And yet Lionsgate did spend over $25 million on P&A. There was plenty of marketing and Dredd was booked wide in 2,506 theaters and was tracking for a $10 million opening — but that marketing was atrocious and only targeted the niche fanbase that would have shown up anyway. It didn’t help that the character was also associated with one of the worst films of the 90s. The fact that there was even an attempt to resurrect the character for the big screen after the earlier debacle, is a miracle in its own way — that this version actually turned out good, was one of the better surprises of 2012.

  • BRAIN S.

    The movie, (Dredd) was good but the marketing terrible. I never could understand why studios and producers make public their internal production woes, it simply turns John Public off. Keep your problems to yourself