The Good German

Budget: $32 million Financed by: Warner Bros; Virtual Studios Domestic Gross: $1,308,696 Domestic Distributor: Warner Bros Overseas Gross: $4,606,212 Directed by: Steven Soderbergh George Clooney Cate Blanchett Starring: Produced by: Gregory Jacobs

The Good German was financed for $32 million by Warner Bros and Virtual Studios — which was a hedge fund that infused $528 million into 6 Warner Bros productions. The Good German was the second WB/Virtual film to flop in 2006, the other was the box office disaster Poseidon. Director Steven Soderbergh helmed this project between Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, which gave him the clout to convince Warner Bros to back this non-commercial picture. Soderbergh has said: “We finally gave Warners the option of either an animated film or a black-and-white live-action film shot as a classic 1940s film would have been. Which is really not fair – like offering them the gun or the knife. They went with the live action.”

This high profile, black and white movie with an all-star cast, was too difficult a sell to mainstream audiences and the mixed to poor critical reception made it a difficult sell to art house audiences. Warner Bros opened The Good German in the US in 5 theaters on December 15 in a crowded end of the year market and it pulled in $76,817 with a soft $15,363 per screen average. The film expanded to 19 theaters in its second weekend to $95,539 with a troubling $5,028 per screen average and the film never expanded beyond 66 theaters and grossed a poor $1,308,696 total.

Warner Bros turned down the opportunity to have European distribution and financing partners, expecting the film to play well overseas, but it was met with a cold reception. WB opened The Good German in the UK in 50 theaters to a weak $633,799 cume. The Good German was dumped in limited release in most markets and Spain returned the highest numbers with just $1,351,208 and the overseas total was a mere $4.6 million. After the terrible rollout, the film opened months later in Russia and some smaller markets, where WB sent it straight to video.