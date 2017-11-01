Deck The Halls

Budget: $51 million Financed by: New Regency Domestic Gross: $35,093,569 Domestic Distributor: FOX Overseas Gross: $12,137,501 Directed by: John Whitesell Matthew Broderick Danny DeVito Starring: Produced by: Arnon Milchan

Deck The Halls was financed by New Regency for $51 million and FOX distributed worldwide. New Regency hired super hack John Whitesell (See Spot Run; Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son), who finished filming in July 2006 and had it hastily thrown together in time for its November 24 Thanksgiving holiday frame release date. This bereft of any comedy production was apparently a miserable experience for Matthew Broderick who would repeatedly complain “I’ve hit rock bottom.”

Deck The Halls bowed against Deja Vu, Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny and another New Regency financed movie The Fountain (distributed by Warner Bros) though the films were hardly competing for the same audience. Deck the Halls was tracking for a 5 day day opening in the $20 million range. The reviews were absolutely foul and the family pic saw competition from a saturated market, including holdovers Happy Feet, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and Flushed Away. It came in below estimates with a 5 day cume of $16,916,923 ($12,001,256 weekend). Deck The Halls did not have the strong legs it needed to break out and it declined 44.4% in its second frame to $6,676,139 and slid a modest 40.2% in its third weekend to $3,993,188. The domestic run closed with $35,093,569.

Overseas, the film pulled in just $12.1 million and a weak $3.9 million from the UK was the strongest showing and Fox sent the film straight to video in Germany. The worldwide total was $47.2 million, leaving Fox with about $25.9 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, far below their worldwide P&A spend.