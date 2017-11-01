Bomb Report

Budget: $51 millionFinanced by: New Regency
Domestic Gross: $35,093,569Domestic Distributor: FOX
Overseas Gross: $12,137,501
Directed by: John Whitesell
Starring:
Matthew Broderick
Danny DeVito
Produced by: Arnon Milchan

deck the halls box officeDeck The Halls was financed by New Regency for $51 million and FOX distributed worldwide.  New Regency hired super hack John Whitesell (See Spot Run; Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son), who finished filming in July 2006 and had it hastily thrown together in time for its November 24 Thanksgiving holiday frame release date.   This bereft of any comedy production was apparently a miserable experience for Matthew Broderick who would repeatedly complain “I’ve hit rock bottom.

Deck The Halls bowed against Deja VuTenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny and another New Regency financed movie The Fountain (distributed by Warner Bros) though the films were hardly competing for the same audience.  Deck the Halls was tracking for a 5 day day opening in the $20 million range.  The reviews were absolutely foul and the family pic saw competition from a saturated market, including holdovers Happy Feet, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and Flushed Away.  It came in below estimates with a 5 day cume of $16,916,923 ($12,001,256 weekend).  Deck The Halls did not have the strong legs it needed to break out and it declined 44.4% in its second frame to $6,676,139 and slid a modest 40.2% in its third weekend to $3,993,188.  The domestic run closed with $35,093,569.

Overseas, the film pulled in just $12.1 million and a weak $3.9 million from the UK was the strongest showing and Fox sent the film straight to video in Germany.  The worldwide total was $47.2 million, leaving Fox with about $25.9 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, far below their worldwide P&A spend.

  • Pippitypup

    When I was in the hospital for the holidays, they thought we’d be cheered by a slew of Christmas movies. After this one and “Christmas with the Krunks” played, I thought they were trying to kill us and end our misery.