Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2

Budget: $20 million Financed by: Crystal Sky; ApolloMedia Domestic Gross: $9,219,388 Domestic Distributor: Sony (Triumph Films) Overseas Gross: $229,256 Directed by: Bob Clark Jon Voight Starring: Produced by: Steven Paul

Crystal Sky and German based ApolloMedia financed this monstrosity for an estimated $20 million and Sony distributed in the US. Back in 2000, Crystal Sky secured a $400 million equity line to finance 12 pictures, most of which never materialized and their capital was squandered on projects like this. Crystal Sky’s producing partner Jon Voight, secured himself roles in this and The Karate Dog, which bypassed theaters and premiered on TV. Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 was put out by Sony’s Triumph Films label (mostly direct to video fare), which had barely been used in recent years and likely to keep Sony’s name off this junk. The pic opened with little buzz and much hate from critics in 1,276 theaters, over the slow end of August dumping ground, against Hero, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid and Suspect Zero. The sequel pulled in a predictably awful $3,251,856 — placing #11 for the weekend led by Hero. Baby Geniuses 2 dropped 45% the following weekend to $1,787,386 and 53.4% in its third weekend to $833,274 and closed its box office run with $9,219,388. Sony would see back about $5 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, which would not cover P&A costs. Superbabies saw a theatrical release overseas in Egypt, Lebanon, Spain and the United Arab Emirates to all of $229,256 and went straight to video in every major market.