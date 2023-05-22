Top Digital Marketing Trends To Grow Your Small Business

Regardless of whether you own a business or are simply an employee, you need to know what your customers’ needs are and what they think about your products and services. Market research allows you to do just that. It is one of the key components of marketing — a means through which people become aware of your products and services and are persuaded to buy them.

While every type of marketing can help your business prosper, with the advent of the internet and its growing number of global users, digital marketing is becoming more and more popular because it is able to reach a larger audience more cost-effectively. In January 2023 alone, the global number of internet users stood at 5.16 billion. Here we will discuss digital marketing trends and how they can help grow your small business.

What is digital marketing?

Unlike traditional marketing, where you reach your audience through offline media, like billboards, TV and radio advertisements, newspaper ads, mail advertisements, and other print ads, digital marketing uses electronic devices and the internet. Digital marketing campaigns are used to convert prospects, appear on tablets, computers, phones, and other devices, and take various forms: social media posts, online videos, search engine marketing, and more.

Today’s top trending digital marketing strategies

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Although still in the early stages of development, AI is increasingly becoming one of the most significant digital marketing trends. AI algorithms are able to recognize patterns in user data and then make predictions about specific ads, particularly, which users will engage with them. This is very useful as it provides a deeper understanding of customer behavior, makes projections, facilitates personalized messages, and optimizes campaigns in real-time, making it easier for businesses to target their advertising.

AI accelerates your content marketing efforts, providing inspiration for your landing page copy or social media posts where needed. By all accounts, it appears that AI will play the biggest part in marketing in the coming years, so pay close attention to everything that is happening and see how you can piggyback on some of it.

Influencer marketing

Over the years, influencer marketing has been very successful in boosting sales. Businesses would find social media profiles with a very large number of followers and pay them to feature their products or services in their posts. The level of trust that people placed in these influencers was proven to be on par with that in their friends, causing them to make purchases based largely on the posts of these influencers. Social media users, however, have become well aware of this marketing strategy and no longer trust anything they see in their feeds, but it does hold promise nonetheless.

If you want to adopt this strategy, Grin and Leadar can provide a quick rundown on the best influencers to champion your products or services.

SEO marketing

Search engine optimization (SEO) is a technique used to enable your websites and webpages to rank high on the search engine results page (SERP), making it easier for prospects to find your brand. This, in itself, plays a major role in the success of your business. However, for optimum performance of your website, it needs to be used in combination with on-page optimization, a technique that converts prospects into leads simply by ensuring that they receive the best user experience. Optimizing your website enables you to gain the trust of your visitors so that you can begin building a relationship with them and sell products without even having to make a sales call. This is the essence of SEO marketing.

AI algorithms are now so clever that they can determine whether a landing page or article was paraphrased to include additional keywords, or crafted by a real person intending to help the reader. Because of this, it is all the more important for you to ensure that your content thoroughly answers users’ questions. Your writing should be so captivating that despite being used as a featured snippet by Google, your traffic will increase and win your clients.

Social listening

Social listening provides you with the opportunity to learn what people are saying about a product, an individual, a company, or a brand and to jump right into the discussion, engaging customers and prospects. When done properly, it could potentially go viral. Maintain your presence on a lot of popular social media channels, and use this as an opportunity for personalized marketing — address people’s concerns and offer them solutions. Ensure that your company offers the best customer experience, and then sit back and watch the word spread like wildfire.

As of right now, TikTok is no doubt the most engaging social media platform, largely due to its content type. As people’s attention spans get shorter, short-form video content becomes an ideal marketing tool for businesses, as people are able to scroll it on their way to work or just before bed as a time-filler. As a marketer, being able to grab users’ attention within the first few seconds of your video creates an excellent opportunity for you to save your brand in their memory, thereby increasing your brand awareness. When your brand is constantly mentioned in conversation, you will retain sales simply because people recognize the name. The loyalty of existing customers will increase, and prospects will become loyal customers in the future simply as a result of word-of-mouth advertising from current satisfied customers.

Conclusion

These are some of today’s top trending digital marketing strategies, and rightly so. They are the most effective at building brand awareness, boosting sales, and ultimately growing your small business. They all center around social media, and the majority of them involve winning the trust of your target audience through the experiences and views of other customers. Publishing enticing and engaging content via channels that guarantee high visibility of your brand to a relevant audience will no doubt drive potential customers to your brand. What is equally important, though, is the need for you to create the best customer experience for them. This is key to customer satisfaction, retention, and increasing revenue.