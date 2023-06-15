Movies to Watch if You Love Pride and Prejudice

The once and forever hailed, Pride and Prejudice is a classic movie that still remains relevant in terms of social media. The story it embodies is nothing but timeless; which is why, it is a current phenomenon. This is why when you hear the word pride and prejudice, you can’t help thinking about Austin’s classic novel and its adaptation as the movie.

The characters, Elisabeth Bennett, played by Keira Knightley, and Mr. Darcy, played by Mathew Macfayden, are the big cheese of the movie, who have glazed the movie with their subtle yet most emphatic performances.

If you, like everyone else, praise the movie for its compelling storyline and flawless performances, then you have got to watch some of the movies that are similar in some way or another. So, whenever you crave Pride and Prejudice-like story, pick any of the movies that we have listed down for you in the article.

Emma

What else could match Austen’s great Pride and Prejudice? Of course, another classic composed with composure by the very herself. Emma, the movie, is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s antiheroine rom-com.

The movie stars meddling Emma Woodhouse, who is a passionate matchmaker. Ironically, she is determined not to fall in love herself. Just when her governess and closest friend leaves to be married, Emma feels a need for a new friend.

As the movie proceeds and events unveil, Emma learns a lot about the truth of social class structures in love and life. This is truly a perfect movie to watch as the classic events play out on screen in quintessential Austen’s way.

Austenland

Well, if you are a true Pride and Prejudice fan, then you have got to love Austenland. The movie revolves around Jane Haye, who is an absolute Jane Austin fan, which actually complicates her life.

In order to fit the shoes of Elisabeth Bennet beside many other lead characters of Jane Austen, Jane tries to create a vacation to Austenland, an immersive vacation where she gets to live as the Austen characters.

However, in the end, she finds that sometimes, reality can be better than fantasy. This is an absolutely fun movie that also gives a reality check to all the people out there whose adoration of the ideal love life that Jane Austin creates in her magical compositions is anything but achievable.

An Education

This movie stars Kitty Bennet from Pride and Prejudice who is the most out-of-focus Bennet sister. Carey Mulligan played the role of Jane, who is a schoolgirl dreaming to go to Oxford. But as she falls for a sophisticated old man, her dreams start falling apart.

She believes she is in a love story, but that is certainly not good for her in the long term. You can watch this movie, where you would see the Bennet sister doing more things than moping.

Crazy Rich Asians

Don’t tell us you haven’t watched Crazy Rich Asians yet. But it is never too late. Released in 2018, it was a major hit across the board. The movie is about Economics professor, Rachel Chu who accompanies her long-time beau Nick to a wedding in Singapore.

She finds herself in the cutthroat world of Asia’s uber-rich people. What’s more, her life turns into a roller coaster as she finds her boyfriend’s mother disapproving of her and as the realities of jealous societies unfold.

The Fault in Our Stars

The Fault in Our Stars takes us on an emotional journey where Hazel Grace, played by Shailene Woodley, is a cancer patient. She meets Gus Waters, another patient, played by Ansel Elgort, and falls in love with him.

They discover that they are the best match for each other as they share the same interest in acerbic wit and love for books. This heartbreaking tale takes on a journey of two strong patients fighting a fatal disease with courage and love. Thus, it is a must-watch movie.

Closing Thoughts

That’s it – the super Pride and Prejudice-like movies list. So, what are you waiting for? Add the aforementioned movies to your watchlist and watch them over the weekend.