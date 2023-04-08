Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within Review

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within is a computer-animated science fiction movie that was released in 2001. The film was directed by Hironobu Sakaguchi and Motonori Sakakibara and produced by Square Pictures. The movie was based on the popular Final Fantasy series of video games. The film received mixed reviews upon release, with some critics praising its visual effects and others criticizing its storytelling. In this article, we will delve into the film’s plot, animation, characters, and more. If you are a fan of any of the Final Fantasy games like Final Fantasy XIII you will want to give the movie a shot.

Plot

The film takes place in the year 2065, where Earth is invaded by alien creatures known as the Phantoms. The Phantoms are invisible to the naked eye and can only be detected by special sensors. The movie follows Aki Ross, a scientist who is infected with a phantom virus and has only days to live. Aki believes that the key to defeating the Phantoms lies in finding eight spirits, which represent the Earth’s elements. She sets out on a quest to find the spirits with the help of Captain Gray Edwards and his team of soldiers.

Animation

One of the film’s biggest selling points was its cutting-edge animation. The film’s creators used motion capture technology to capture the actors’ performances, which were then translated into computer-generated characters. The animation was praised for its realism and attention to detail. The film’s characters had realistic facial expressions, body movements, and hair that moved realistically. The film’s settings, including New York City and a futuristic version of the planet, were also visually stunning.

Characters

The film’s main character, Aki Ross, was voiced by actress Ming-Na Wen. Aki was a strong and intelligent woman who was determined to save the Earth from the Phantoms. Captain Gray Edwards, voiced by Alec Baldwin, was the leader of the team of soldiers who helped Aki on her mission. He was a tough and loyal soldier who cared deeply about his team. Other notable characters included Doctor Sid, voiced by Donald Sutherland, who was a scientist and mentor to Aki, and General Hein, voiced by James Woods, who was a ruthless military leader.

Soundtrack

The film’s soundtrack was composed by Elliot Goldenthal, who won an Academy Award for his work on Frida. The soundtrack featured a mix of orchestral and electronic music and was praised for its haunting and emotional themes. The film’s main theme, “The Dream Within,” was performed by Lara Fabian and was a critical success.

Reception

The film received mixed reviews upon release. While many praised the film’s animation and visual effects, others criticized its storytelling and character development. The film was also a commercial failure, grossing only $85 million against a budget of $137 million. The film’s poor performance led to the closure of Square Pictures and the bankruptcy of parent company Square Enix’s Hollywood division.

Conclusion

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within was a groundbreaking film in terms of its animation and visual effects. The film’s characters and story, however, were criticized for being underdeveloped. Despite its poor box office performance, the film remains a landmark in the field of computer-generated animation. If you are a fan of science fiction or animation, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within is definitely worth a watch.