Damages You Can Recover in a Bad Faith Insurance Lawsuit

You buy insurance and pay premiums with the trust that your insurance company will cover you when something bad happens, according to your policy. But with bad faith insurance, the company avoids paying, delays payments, or even denies claims without a good reason. This can leave you struggling financially at a time when you need support the most.

The good news is that the law gives you the right to fight back. In a bad faith insurance lawsuit, you may be able to recover damages that cover not just your losses, but also the harm caused by the insurer’s unfair actions.

Learn how to fight against bad faith insurance and how a bad faith insurance attorney can help you.

Compensatory Damages for Financial Losses

In a bad faith insurance suit, compensatory damages are the financial losses that you incur because of the wrongful acts by the insurer. The damages seek to help you recover what you have lost, including claims not paid, additional expenses, and lost earnings.

You may have expected the insurance to cover necessary costs, such as medical bills or property repairs, only to discover that those claims were denied or delayed. The law acknowledges that this wrongful act has placed you in a financial bind.

By way of compensation, you can ensure that your insurer pays for the bad actions they took against you. Remember that you are not alone in this fight; hundreds of people have walked this path before you and found encouragement to stand for justice against evident damages for their loss.

You deserve to be treated fairly and compensated.

Emotional Distress Damages

What is insurance bad faith? And can you claim compensation for your emotional distress? While economic damages are a serious concern in a bad faith insurance lawsuit, damages for emotional distress equally sustain your case. An actual act of bad faith by the insurance company can cause significant fear, including anxiety, depression, and various feelings of helplessness.

You may feel betrayed by a system that you thought would protect you in difficult times. Courts also realize that such an informational upheaval among the emotional ripples has a tangible impact on your life with respect to relationships and living. You seek compensation for damages by proving your actual emotional distress.

You must document your feelings and any impacts they may have on you because evidence of these will show how deep your suffering is and help to consolidate your case. You deserve to obtain justice for the financial and emotional damage caused.

Punitive Damages

Emotional distress damages relate to the psychological incidents of bad faith acts committed by an insurance company, whereas punitive damages take it farther. They are not about a recompense for losses but to punish the insurer for outrageous conduct on its part.

Punitive damages may be awarded when the insurer’s misconduct can be proven to be gross negligence or willful misconduct. Most importantly, this is to punish and dissuade other insurers from acting similarly.

The ability to pursue punitive damages sustains an individual’s power, as it affirms that standing against bad faith acts is a matter of justice for you and those in your community. You deserve to be treated fairly and with respect in any dealings you have with an insurer.

Legal Fees and Costs

The fees associated with legal proceedings and judicial expenses can go a long way in affecting your bad faith insurance suit. As you go through the difficult process, you will also gather a huge list of legal expenses carrying fees like attorney fees, court fees, and expert witness fees.

The costs can become inflated quickly, so a wise precaution is to know what you might be able to recover. In many cases, the court may order that your insurance company pay these costs and expenses if you win at trial. This payment not only facilitates your financial recovery but also serves as a message to the insurance company.

In seeking justice or remedies, keep track of your expenses so you can establish the foundation for legitimate recovery of legal fees and costs. This way you can demonstrate your will to fight for fair treatment.

Consequential Damages

Consequential damages are the additional ripple effect bad faith conduct by an insurer may have on your life. Unfairly denying an insurance claim could lead to financial disruption, emotional distress, and harm to your personal or professional relationships.

Unable to pay bills, hence accepting care of the family or living comfortably will give undue stress spilling over into personal time, affecting relationships with family and friends. Some lost opportunities may also occur, including missed days from work or extra medical costs, thanks to a bad faith order.

Knowing about consequential damages helps you understand the insurer’s improper behavior and reminds you that you deserve fair treatment and assistance when you need it.