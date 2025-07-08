Crypto Runs on FUD. Just Ask Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

Every time the crypto market starts gaining momentum, someone from the traditional finance world shows up to pour cold water on the party. And no one plays that role more predictably than JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.

Dimon has spent years denouncing Bitcoin. He has called it a fraud, compared it to tulip mania, and warned that governments would shut it down. At one point, he even said he would fire any JPMorgan trader caught dealing in crypto. Serious words, delivered with conviction.

But then came the twist.

Not long after one of his more aggressive anti-Bitcoin statements, reports surfaced that JPMorgan was offering crypto exposure to its private clients. Around the same time, the bank was trading Bitcoin futures and exploring blockchain products behind closed doors. The public narrative was skepticism. The private behavior was accumulation.

This pattern has become all too familiar in crypto. Harsh words from high places spook the market, trigger sell-offs, and shift public sentiment. Then quietly, the same institutions behind the fear start buying in.

The engine behind it all is FUD: fear, uncertainty, and doubt. These three emotions move faster than any piece of code. They cut deeper than charts. They override logic. In crypto, they are not side effects of volatility. They are the fuel.

When Jamie Dimon speaks out against Bitcoin, he is not just offering an opinion. He is injecting a kind of psychological virus into the market. Retail investors panic. Twitter threads spiral. YouTube thumbnails light up with flames. And while the noise intensifies, price action weakens. This is where institutions often step in to take positions, calmly and quietly, while everyone else is distracted by fear.

In 2017, Dimon called Bitcoin a fraud. Shortly after, JPMorgan clients gained exposure to Bitcoin-linked assets. In 2021, as he reiterated his skepticism, the bank expanded crypto offerings for its wealthiest customers. There was no apology or reversal, just a continuation of the same two-track behavior. Public doubt. Private interest.

This isn’t exclusive to JPMorgan. Across the financial landscape, large entities have learned that fear works. In crypto, there are no circuit breakers. There is no central authority managing the message. That means a well-placed statement can ripple through the entire ecosystem in minutes.

Ironically, this emotional pattern has become so reliable that it is now being satirized within the crypto community.

FUD is what keeps people on edge. It challenges conviction. It forces decisions. And most importantly, it opens the door for those with deeper pockets and steadier hands to accumulate while others hesitate.

FUD is what keeps people on edge. It challenges conviction. It forces decisions. And most importantly, it opens the door for those with deeper pockets and steadier hands to accumulate while others hesitate.

So when Jamie Dimon criticizes Bitcoin again, and he will, it is worth listening. Not to what he says, but to what happens next.

The question is not whether he believes what he’s saying. The question is what his institution is doing behind the scenes. In crypto, the loudest voices are often not the truest signals. The real proof lies in behavior.

Crypto runs on FUD. And if you ever need a reminder, just watch the people who pretend it doesn’t.

