Computer-Aided Design and The Digital Age

Much has changed since the early days of blueprinting, thanks to the birth and evolution of computer-aided design (CAD). In the 70s, designers and engineers had to physically draw up plans and models using drawing boards, pens, rulers and stencils. This was a tedious and delicate craft, slowing down innovation and limiting the capabilities of these professionals.

Since then, CAD, a software that allows designers to mock-up products digitally, has transformed the way that many industries view prototyping. At its conception, CAD was very expensive, was not compatible with all devices and required a high level of understanding of the mechanics to succeed on the platform. Today, CAD can be used almost anywhere, used to make nearly anything, and can be operated by anyone. From big pieces of machinery to small aspects of daily life, CAD is key to early and advanced design stages.

The CAD community is driving forward innovation at unmatched speeds. Now, not only do professionals use CAD, but children and DIY enthusiasts can use the software recreationally as a creative outlet. Additionally, experts predict that in 2025 and beyond, CAD will be integrated with AI. This will introduce a virtual companion capable of further streamlining the design process and making drawing more efficient.



Source: SolidWorks