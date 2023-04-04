Apps Are Consuming Data in Your iPhone: Here’s How You Can Check

Does the cellular data in your iPhone always run out before the end of the month? Are you using too much of it? Or do you often avoid unnecessary downloads to limit data usage? Can’t figure out where so much of your cellular data is being consumed?

Here’s an idea: There’s also a possibility that apps are responsible for that, even when you are not actively using them.

However, you don’t have to worry because this article will provide details on how you can stop that. Keep reading!

Keep an eye on your data use every now and then to make sure that the apps aren’t going bonkers with all the data consumption. You can even limit their data connection from the smartphone settings.

How to Control Data Usage in Apps?

Moreover, you can manage some settings in the apps to make sure less internet data is being used by the apps on your iPhone device.

Facebook

Using this app definitely eats away all your data and if you have auto-play on videos turned on, that’s even worse. Following are the steps to limit auto-play on videos you come across on Facebook:

Open the Facebook app.

app. Tap on the three-bars menu in the bottom right corner of the app.

Scroll down to tap on Settings & Privacy > Settings > Media .

> > . Scroll down to the Video Quality option and tap on Data Saver .

option and tap on . In the next option, Autoplay, tap on On Wi-Fi Only or Never Autoplay Videos .

Twitter

Apple users can follow these steps to turn off auto-play on Twitter:

Open the Twitter tap

Click on the Profile icon in the upper-left corner to open the slide-in menu.

Scroll down to find Settings and Support , and tap on it.

, and tap on it. Tap on Settings and privacy .

Settings and privacy Scroll down to find Accessibility, display, and languages , and then tap on them.

, and then tap on them. Tap on Data Usage .

. Find the option: Video autoplay . Tap on it to select Only on Wi-Fi or Never .

Instagram

This app is not only just for photos now. People upload reels i.e. short videos that can also take up a lot of your internet data when played.

Here’s how you can stop the autoplay of these reels:

Open the Instagram app.

app. Go to Profile > tap on triple-lined bar > Settings .

. On the next screen, go to Account .

. Scroll down to find Data Usage .

. Toggle on for Use less cellular data . This vaguely-worded option will turn off the auto-play on Instagram while you are using your cellular data.

Snapchat

The Snapchat app preloads all Stories and Snaps so that you can immediately view them when you open the app. But the problem is that preloading takes up a lot of internet data.

You can turn on the Data Saver to prevent the app from using too much internet data.

Launch Snapchat .

. Tap on the profile button on the upper-left side of the screen.

Then in the upper right corner, tap on the Settings icon.

icon. Scroll down to find Data Saver under Additional Services . Tap on it.

under . Tap on it. Toggle on for Data Saver .

YouTube

The good thing about YouTube is that this app doesn’t auto-play videos. But still, it does take up a lot of data when you stray away from a Wi-Fi signal.

However, with YouTube, the only option you get is to play HD video only when you are on Wi-Fi.

Open the YouTube app > go to profile in the upper-right corner and tap on Settings .

app > go to profile in the upper-right corner and tap on . Next, tap on Video quality preference, where you can choose the Data Saver option for both mobile networks and Wi-Fi.

option for both mobile networks and Wi-Fi. Also, go back to Settings , and tap on Uploads .

, and tap on . Turn on the toggle switch for Upload over Wi-Fi only .

Netflix

You probably only stream Netflix on devices larger than your iPhone when you are home and connected to Wi-Fi. But if you ever stream Netflix on a cellular connection, you can still lower the video quality so it doesn’t take up too much of your data.

Check out the following steps:

Open the Netflix app.

app. Tap on the primary profile.

Find the profile icon on the upper right corner of the screen, and then click on App Settings .

. Tap on Cellular Data Usage .

Cellular Data Usage Turn the toggle off for Automatic and tap on Save Data . That will stream video in the lowest quality.

and tap on . That will stream video in the lowest quality. Or if you don’t prefer cellular data being used by Netflix, tap on Wi-Fi Only .

According to Netflix, you can stream 4 hours per GB for the lowest setting, 2 hours per GB for a medium one, and 1 hour per GB for the highest quality.

Spotify

The best thing about Spotify is that you can download albums and playlists on your phone so you don’t have to stream on a cellular connection. You can continuously play them over and over again without worrying about them taking up your cellular data.

You can still change the streaming quality for cellular data usage, by following these steps:

Open the Spotify app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Tap on the Settings icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Tap on Data Saver , and turn the toggle on so that the quality of music streaming on Spotify is low. It won’t take too much of your cellular data.

, and turn the toggle on so that the quality of music streaming on Spotify is low. It won’t take too much of your cellular data. Go back to Settings, and tap on Video Quality or Audio Quality. Choose the setting Low for Cellular Streaming in both these settings.

Final Thoughts

There you have it: we have listed steps on how you can turn the settings off for cellular connections or minimize its usage on your iPhone on some of the most popular apps. This should give you an idea of how you can turn the toggle off for cellular data on other apps through their settings. Make the most of your cellular data on your iPhone without having to worry about it running out!