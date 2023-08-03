5 Must-Haves for the Perfect Labor Day Backyard Bash

As we wave goodbye to the sweltering heat of summer and welcome the mild, temperate embrace of fall, one annual festivity acts as the perfect bridge: Labor Day. For many of us, it’s a chance to kick back, relax, and enjoy one last hoorah of summer with our nearest and dearest before fall comes into swing.

Bidding farewell to summer with a classic backyard Labor Day bash is the perfect way to celebrate with friends and embrace everything fall has to offer in style. Picture it now: grill smoke wafting through the air, laughter echoing around the yard, and the splash of a diving competition in the pool. It’s the last blast of summer, so enjoy it while you can!

1. The Right Theme

Theme selection is the first critical step in planning your backyard bash. It’s like the spice in a stew or the bass in a band — it might not be the first thing you notice, but everything feels a little lackluster without it.

Whether you go for a tropical paradise to bring out those beach vibes or a classic barbecue theme that screams Americana, your theme sets the tone for the whole event. It’s a reflection of you, your style, and the atmosphere you want to create. So choose wisely, but keep in mind you’ll want something that lends itself easily to things like food, accessories, and other parts of your planning … and also feels accessible to your guests!

2. The Right Accessories

A pool party is a given on Labor Day. And when it comes to making a splash, pool floats are the unsung heroes of the hour. These aren’t the boring, round inner tubes of yesteryear. No, today’s pool floats are anything but ordinary. They come in all shapes, sizes, and vibrant colors.

Giant flamingos, mythical unicorns, enormous donuts — there’s a float for every fancy. Plus, they add an instant pop of color and fun to your pool, making it the center of attraction!

They’re also the perfect accessory for a host of pool games. They are sure to make a splash at your party and keep guests of all ages entertained.

3. Top Notch Food and Drinks

Nothing says “backyard bash” quite like the smell of smoky, grilled goodness wafting from the barbecue. Make sure you’ve stocked up on burgers, hot dogs, or any other kind of meat that cooks easily on the grill so that your guests are well-fed.

Let’s not forget about our vegetarians and health-conscious guests. A selection of fresh salads, grilled veggies, and a meatless burger or two ensures everyone leaves your party satisfied. Variety is, after all, the spice of life!

Because this is still technically a summer party, it’s nothing without refreshing drinks to quench the thirst for all that fun in the sun. Ice-cold lemonade, sweet tea, or fizzy sodas for the kids, and a selection of chilled beers, wines, or maybe a special Labor Day-themed cocktail for the adults.

4. Games & Music

There’s more to a backyard bash than just food and drink. You’ve got a pool full of floats, but why stop the fun there? How about setting up a friendly game of cornhole or a frisbee tournament? You could even organize a scavenger hunt, keeping the little ones entertained while the adults take a breather.

All this fun should be happening to the backdrop of your carefully curated Labor Day playlist. Upbeat tunes that set the mood, nostalgic hits that spark impromptu sing-alongs, and a few slow numbers for when the sun begins to set … it’s a whole vibe.

5. Lighting and Decorations

As the day turns into night and the last rays of the sun fade, your backyard is suddenly bathed in the warm, inviting glow of string lights strewn around.

Maybe you’ve chosen to light up the night with rustic lanterns or opted for exotic tiki torches, adding to your chosen theme. Solar lights are also a great option if you want to light up your life in a low-effort, environmentally friendly way too.

Your decorations are the cherry on top. They could be as simple as balloons matching your theme colors, table runners in patriotic hues, or even beach balls scattered around for a tropical paradise vibe. Stick to your theme and lean in!

Make Your Labor Day Unforgettable

From your theme to pool floats, scrumptious food to refreshing drinks, games to tunes, and lighting to decorations, it’s about crafting an experience that’ll leave your guests talking and create memories that will last a lifetime. It’s easy to throw the bash of the summer when everybody is clinging to the last dregs of sunshine and warm weather, so whatever you decide to do, just be sure to have a good time yourself!