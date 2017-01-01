Peeples

Budget: $15 million Financed by: Lionsgate Domestic Gross: $9,177,065 Domestic Distributor: Lionsgate Overseas Gross: $130,101 Directed by: Tina Gordon Chism Craig Robinson Kerry Washington Starring: Produced by: Tyler Perry

Peeples was produced by Tyler Perry and this modest $15 million production, like all of Perry’s films, is dependent on the domestic market as he’s an unknown presence outside of the states. Lionsgate financed the picture and Peeples finished production back in 2010 and sat on the shelf until it was first dated for March 29, 2013. It was then pushed back to May 10 as counter-programming to The Great Gatsby. Peeples was tracking for a soft high single digit weekend, but tanked with $4,611,534 — placing #4 for the weekend led by holdover Iron Man 3. It sank 53.2% in its second weekend to $2,159,980 and promptly lost most of its theater count. The domestic run closed after only five weeks with just $9,177,065. Lionsgate saw about $5 million returned after the theaters take their percentage of the gross, leaving most of the modest ad spend and budget in the red.

The film saw a minuscule theatrical release overseas to just $130,101.