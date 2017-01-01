Black Nativity

Budget: $17.5 million Financed by: Fox Searchlight Domestic Gross: $7,018,189 Domestic Distributor: Fox Searchlight Overseas Gross: $435,996 Directed by: Kasi Lemmons Forest Whitaker Angela Bassett Starring: Produced by: T.D. Jakes

Fox Searchlight financed the off Broadway film adaptation of Black Nativity for $17.5 million. Fox Searchlight distributed in the US and parent company FOX would handle the overseas rollout. To help spread word of mouth, Fox Searchlight screened numerous clips of the movie at MegaFest, a faith-based revival event, which had more than 75,000 people in attendance. Black Nativity was dated for the crowded Thanksgiving holiday frame and it was tracking for a $10 million opening. The family picture bowed against the behemoth Frozen, Homefront and the nation wide expansions of The Book Thief (from FOX) and Philomena. Reviews were mixed and it was dead on arrival with $3,669,530 in 1,516 theaters — placing #9 for the weekend led by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Frozen. Despite a solid A- cinemascore from audiences, Black Nativity sank a massive 72% in its second weekend to $1,026,757 and promptly lost most of its theater count. The domestic run closed with only $7,018,189. Fox Searchlight would see back about $3.8 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross — leaving most of the P&A costs at a loss and the modest budget untouched.

FOX gave Black Nativity a small scale release in a few overseas territories, where it cumed a mere $435,996. Only the first week of domestic home video sales have been reported at $87,439, which wouldn’t even cover the cost of manufacturing the discs, which are probably currently occupying a warehouse or landfill.