The Best Crypto Tools for Managing Your Bitcoin Investments

Are you one of the 25% of Americans that don't have a bank account? Due to the requirements put in place by most banks, it can be difficult for some to get approved to open one.

Still, you have to do something with your money. It’s not safe or wise to stuff your paycheck under your mattress.

Many choose to put it in a digital wallet in the form of bitcoin. Not only is it a secure investment method, but you can also use it to buy many of the items you use every day.

There are almost no requirements to get started.

The purpose of the best tools for trading crypto is to make investing easier either by allowing someone to earn more bitcoin or by improving their user experience in general.

Crypto tools fall into a broad category. They can include exchanges, wallets, and shopping. There are even crypto analysis tools that will help you keep up with the status of the market.

The best part is that some of these tools are 100% free, and others have a paid version that you can choose to opt into.

Best Crypto Exchanges

Before you can start reaping all the rewards of investing in bitcoin, you’re going to need to choose a crypto exchange to do business with.

The three biggest things to look at when you’re choosing an exchange are fees, security, and liquidy. Here are a few tools that will fit the bill.

Binance

As far as liquidity goes, Binance is the top contender. It has the highest number of buyers and sellers on the market.

Binance has never been hacked, so you can trust it with your assets. It has a reliable team and over 400 trading pairs.

BitMEX

If you get your thrills by taking huge risks, BitMex is the right exchange for you. This Hong Kong-based exchange offers 100% leverage. What this equals up to is high risk, high reward.

BitMex has never been attacked by hackers, so your crypto investment will be in safe hands.

Coinbase Pro

Coinbase Pro doesn’t have as many trading pairs as Binance, but it’s not as risky as BitMEX. It’s a trusted exchange option for many huge investors.

It’s also FDIC insured. That means if you were to lose bitcoin due to cybercriminal activity, you would be insured up to $250,000.

Speaking of cybercriminal activity, Coinbase Pro has never had a problem with hackers.

Trading Platforms

Now that you’ve picked an exchange, it’s time to choose a platform to help streamline the investment process. In the past, you would need to have several windows open to display multiple exchanges.

With the right trading platform, one window will support several exchanges at once. This makes it so much easier to keep your eye on the market.

Coinigy

Coinigy is most likely the largest trading platform. It supports over 40 different exchanges.

It offers trading charts with data that will help you polish your investment strategy, and it has quality customer support.

Tradedash

Tradedash doesn’t support quite as many exchanges as Coinigy. With it, you’ll only be able to choose between Binance and Bittrex. The good news is that both of these exchanges are fairly reliable.

Unlike Coinigy, Tradedash is a desktop app. It will encrypt your private keys and store them on your personal computer. This adds an extra layer of security.

Bytefederal

Bitcoin ATMs work a lot like bank ATMs. The difference is that bitcoin machines work with the cryptocurrency exchange instead of a bank.

Once you arrive at a machine, you’ll need to put in your phone number to verify your identity and tell the ATM how much cryptocurrency you wish to buy or sell. After that, it’s all a matter of scanning your wallet and confirming your transaction.

One of the best bitcoin ATM options is Bytefederal. Their machines are fast and simple to use. They have a handy map on their website that you can use to find an ATM close to your location. You can go here to learn more about this handy tool.

CoinMarketCap Portfolio Tracker

There are no rules stating that you can only use one cryptocurrency exchange or wallet. You can have as many as you want, but the more you have, the more complicated managing your digital finances is going to get.

CoinMarketCap’s portfolio tracker will help you stay organized. The only thing you have to do is tell the tool when you buy crypto.

It will add the information to your portfolio and give you an update on how your investments are going. If one of your cryptocurrencies drops in value, the portfolio tracker will let you know.

This tool will also provide you with a list of the best and worst-performing digital currencies, so you can make informed decisions.

Lolli

If you’re like most people, you do a lot of your shopping online. You probably also like getting cashback rewards.

Lolli will give you the best of both of these worlds. It’s a browser extension for Chrome that works with major retailers like Nike, Sam’s Club, eBay, Groupon, and Microsoft.

When you shop through these retailers, Lolli gets a percentage of the sale. They’ll give you a chunk of this percentage back in the form of bitcoin. Depending on the merchant, you might be able to get up to 30%!

Messari

Messari offers a load of tools that will help you with your crypto strategy. With it, you’ll be able to research the volatility, market cap, volume, and liquidity of several different types of coins.

While you can use this tool for free, you’ll be able to get so much more out of it if you pay for it. The Pro version offers features such as charting and advanced screening. You’ll also be able to download data and view it in the form of an easy-to-read spreadsheet.

CoinMarketCal Event Tracker

There’s nothing more annoying than learning about crypto news and events after they’re no longer relevant.

CoinMarketCal’s event tracker can help you stay in the know. As the name suggests, it’s a calendar that contains a collection of coin-related news and events.

The site has filters that you can use if you find yourself overwhelmed by the amount of information being thrown at you. You can search by coins, exchanges, and events.

If those tabs don’t give you the information that you need, you can use the filter system to search by keywords. The site has an active community of people who will offer their two cents on popular cryptocurrencies.

Glassnode

Glassnode is an intelligence platform that gathers information from various blockchains. It uses the data that it collects to produce helpful metrics for investors.

The platform can show you how well a coin is doing at the moment and give you pricing data on it. You can also set alerts on a particular coin if you would like.

If you stick with the free version, you’ll get access to new data every 24 hours. You’ll have to upgrade to a paid subscription if you want the latest information to come in more frequently than that.

Brave Browser

Brave browser is a web browser that will pay you for watch ads. Whenever you view one, you’ll receive Basic Attention Tokens that you can redeem for cryptocurrency.

The downside is that small-time content creators that rely on Google Ads won’t get paid because Brave browser replaces them with ads that are going to pay you. If that’s something that bothers you, help these creators by donating a small portion of your tokens to them.

Travala

Do you often buy plane tickets to fly home? You can book your entire trip with bitcoin through Travala.

It works with hundreds of countries, properties, and territories to give you the best vacation possible. It’s also much cheaper than other travel platforms.

It accepts multiple types of cryptocurrency for payment, so no matter what type of coins you invest in, you’ll be able to cash them in for your weekend getaway.

If you don’t have a bank account, storing your money in your crypto wallet is more secure than stuffing it under your mattress. Not only is investing in bitcoin safe, but you can use it to buy many of the things you use every day.

Before you get started, you’re going to need to download crypto tools and apps that will help set you up for success.

