Solar Panel Installation Near Me: Choosing a Solar Installation Firm

Did you know that the average home can save between $20,000 and $75,000 throughout the lifetime of a solar panel system? If you are searching “solar panel installation near me” we are here to share our tips on finding the best solar installer around. Our guide below has must know tips to help you in your search.

Read on to learn how to make the right choice when choosing a solar company.

Read Reviews

There are sites such as Solar Reviews where you can search for providers near your zip code to see what previous customers are saying. If you have a list of potential companies in your area, you can type in their exact name into the search to see if they have any reviews.

When you see negative reviews, take the time to see if the company took time to respond and how they responded. Sometimes businesses can’t make all customers happy, so depending on how they replied and how many other negative reviews there are, you can usually take one negative review with a grain of salt.

Check Certifications and Licenses

A good way to gauge how a company is, is by asking them to provide their NABCEP (North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners. This is a national standard certification program showing that they indeed are experts in their field.

The reason you want to ask for certificates and licenses is because there are many installers that are unauthorized to install solar systems and they can leave your home with a faulty solar panel installation.

You also want to check if the installer has roofing licenses or electrical licenses if this is a requirement in your local area. Keep in mind that some areas do not require these licenses, so we recommend checking with your local county ahead of time to ensure you don’t find yourself in any trouble with the county.

Choose Locally Owned

Another recommendation is to find someone that is local to your area. This is helpful in the event that something happens down the line, they are there if you need them. Another pro of hiring local is that they are familiar with the building and electrical codes in your area.

Local installers with strong relationships with the local permitting office means that your installation will go smoothly and you won’t have to worry about hold-ups if any local codes happen to change.

Solar Panel Quality

Something else you want to take into consideration during your search are the quality of the panels the installer offers. The three most common solar panels are polycrystalline, amorphous and monocrystalline. Polycrystalline have become the most popular because they are efficient and a little more budget friendly.

Amorphous panels are the least efficient and the cheapest because they are a thin sheet of silicone placed on a sheet of steel. If your potential installer is only giving you this option, we recommend checking with others that offer more efficient panels.

Monocrystalline panels require the least amount of space on your roof and they are also the most efficient option out of the three most common panels. We recommend you read the page about choosing an installer that offers high quality materials and high quality installation techniques.

Ask About Framing

What holds your solar cells together is framing. You want to choose a company that offers high quality framing that is lined up well. If the framing is sloppy you will see crooked panels and over time the frames can break and warp.

Ask your installer if they use framing that is resistant to corrosion and cracking.

Wire Management

Something else you want to ask is how they wire the panels. Having proper wire management is a must not only for the aesthetic of your system but also the longevity. The last thing you want is unsightly wires running down the side of your home and across the roof.

Also, having wires that are visible will leave them exposed to mother nature and they can degrade over time and cost money in the long run if you have to change them. The best wire management will be wires that are hiding via your garage or attic. Professional installers will also hide the electrical wiring under the panels for extra protection.

Warranty

Last but not least, you want to see the type of warranty the company offers. Although most solar panels will go decades with zero issues, you want a warranty in case something were to happen. It is best to look for a company that offers at a minimum a 25-year warranty.

Ask if they offer both an equipment warranty and a performance warranty. Equipment warranties will cover panels that go bad, removing faulty panels, and installing replacement panels. Performance warranties should offer a 90% power production guarantee at year 25.

This means that the quality of the system will remain consistent for at least two and a half decades.

Time to Search for “Solar Panel Installation Near Me”

Now that you learned our tips when searching for “solar panel installation near me” you can make an informed decision before you choose a solar installer. Make sure that you double-check their reviews and don’t rush the hiring process. Take your time researching each potential installer to ensure that you select the best one for your needs and budget.