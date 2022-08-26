Rate Movie [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Title: No Time To Die

Directed By: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Written By: Neal Purvis, Cari Joji Fukunaga, Robert Wade

Release Date: October 8, 2021

Domestic Distributor: United Artists – James Bond Franchise

Cast: Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ana De Armas, Ben Whishaw, Rami Malek

Rated: PG-13 for violence and language

Genre: Action

Box Office Information

Budget: $150,000,000

Financed by: Eon Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Domestic Box Office Gross: $160,891,007

International box office : $599,948,654

Official Trailer

Synopsis

It’s James Bond, baby!

There’s car chases. Beautiful women hanging from the trees. Elegant cocktails. Murder. Intrigue. Super villains so smooth they make silk look like burlap. Glamorous international locations to die for.

You know the drill. It’s all here in the movie. Like in every James Bond movie.

Some icons never die. Nor should they.

You mean to tell me this movie really bombed at the box office?

Well, not really. No. But it didn’t recoup all the money spent to make it.

It’s getting pretty dang expensive to film a James Bond movie anywhere in the world nowadays. The locals are on to the fact that these films have to look expensive and feel expensive. No James Bond movie is ever going to appear as an art house venue.

So when the film crew arrives in Italy, for instance, here’s what the locals are telling each other –

“Hey Luigi, you hear? They’re making another James Bond movie and they’re photographing around here today. They asked me for a loaf of crusty bread. What should I charge?

“Oh, I dunno, Rudolpho. Not more than a thousand American dollars. Give ‘em a break, eh?”

How many people does it take to make a James Bond movie, anyways? Must be in the thousands. Besides the standard movie personnel.

There’s the tuxedo wrangler. Probably a half dozen of ‘em.

The stand-in for the stand-in for the stand-in for James Bond.

The small army that collect the spent shell casings after every big shoot out. Those brass shell cases are worth a small fortune when recycled.

The dozens of spin doctors who must keep people from laughing when they hear that somebody named Albert Broccoli produced most of the James Bond films.

And the portable kitchen that bakes nothing but anchovy pizzas for cast and crew. We can only imagine how many of those babies they eat each day. Those Hollywood types are a weird gastronomical bunch. They probably guzzle gallons of Yoohoo on a daily basis as well.

And those opening credits. Sheesh maneesh! There’s more action in the first five minutes of a James Bond movie than in two hours of a Flash Gordon old-timey serial. That must cost a bundle. And then the graphics as the credits roll. All those guns and women and women and guns and pistols and bathing beauties. (Time for a cold shower, here, folks.)

Every man fancies himself a James Bond at some point in his life. Mostly in their late teens and early twenties, before the brain cells are fully formed to process reality. Choking down those nasty tasting vodka cocktails. Asphyxiating in a high collar with black bowtie attached. Trying to drive their KIA in an abandoned and sexy manner to impress any comely female double agents lurking about, and getting ticketed like crazy by state troopers. So the franchise is built-in, and if a James Bond flick fails to rake in beau coup bucks it can legitimately be termed a flop. A turkey. A bupkus.

There’s talk of a black James Bond and a transgender 007 in the next few films. That couldn’t hurt audience attendance. The curiosity alone should bring in more viewers than a clown has balloons.

Box Office Numbers

With a production budget of $150 Million, a worldwide box office percent 3.0 times the production budget, No Time to Die took $160,891,007 domestically and grossed $599,948,654 overseas at the box office.

No Time to Die played to 4407 theaters and took $55,225,007 (34.3%of total gross) in its opening weekend.

The film played to a total of 4407 theaters domestically and took a domestic share of some 21.1%.

Having ranked 1st in its opening weekend, No Time to Die held close to it at 2nd in its second weekend – running for a total of 16 weeks, with an average weekend domestic gross of $4489 per theater based on a 6.3 weeks average run per theater.

No Time to Die was released to a total of 55 countries internationally, with the main markets being the United Kingdom with a lifetime gross of $127,965,396, Germany, with a lifetime gross of $74,516,000, and China, lifetime gross of $65,050,000.