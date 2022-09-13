How to Choose a Good Computer for Movie Making

If you’d like to try your hand at movie making, you will need to get a good computer. This is where you will be doing most of your work when you’re not shooting, and it has to be able to handle video editing very well. Things can be tough if you are on a limited budget, however, but you should know that there are plenty of low-cost options that you could consider. Let’s take a look at what moviemakers should consider when looking for a computer.

PC or Laptop?

Here, the best option would usually be to go with a laptop first and get a PC later if you can’t afford both at the same time. The reason for this is simple. You will most likely have to do some editing on the fly sometimes, and you can’t be limited with your options. A laptop will allow you to edit your work and visualize your work when you’re on set, which is a major advantage.

What Kind of Processor do I Need?

The processor is the main thing you will need to consider when looking at a computer. If you want to use the computer strictly for video production, it would be wise to go with a computer with a processor over the 2.5ghz mark with at least 4 cores.

You should know, however, that you don’t need the best graphic card in the world to edit videos, even in high resolution. Companies like Intel have released a line of integrated chips that are optimized for video production, so, if you want to learn about them, you should check out https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/faqs/intel/intel-graphics/.

Screen Quality

One thing that many people overlook when they buy a laptop is the screen quality, but this should be a priority if you want to make movies. The screen has to replicate colors faithfully and have a good refresh rate, so you don’t miss frames. This is why the screen on the computer should have at least a 144ghz refresh rate. Also, make sure that you go with a VA screen instead of something with an IPS or TN. This is the technology that is being used on most TV screens and will allow you to get a real idea of how your productions will look when people look at them through a TV.

Other Specs

In addition to a good graphics card and a strong processor, you will need a computer with a lot of storage and high-quality RAM. Video production programs are demanding, and you might have multiple applications open at once when working on movies, which is why you need at least 16GB of RAM. Also, make sure that you have anywhere from one to two terabytes of storage and some external storage as well since videos take a lot of space.

Conclusion

This is what you’ll need to search for when looking at computers for movie production. Please take the time to look at multiple units and be ready to make some compromises if you’re limited.