HANDPICKED MARIJUANA THEMED MOVIES FOR POTHEADS

If you’re interested in watching a movie about marijuana, there are several great options. The following list includes a variety of different films, from Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused” to Cheech and Chong’s “Up in Smoke”. For a lighter, more mainstream version, you might want to watch “Disjointed.”

There is nothing better than cannabis and movies. After lovingly raising your Autoflower weed seeds, you now have an abundance of quality buds in your stash. A good marijuana themed movie is the perfect way to relax and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused”

Richard Linklater’s is the man behind the new cult comedy, “Dazed and Confused.” The director has been a longtime friend of Kevin Smith’s, and he knows how to tell his story. He interweaves facts about Kevin’s life with interviews from some of his closest friends, showing how much love and camaraderie they share.

Smith has deep Austin ties. He was inspired to become a writer after seeing Richard Linklater’s Slacker as a teenager. “I always envisioned myself as a writer, and I saw filmmaking as a way to do that.” He went on to star in Mallrats, which was picked up by the same studio, producer, and casting director as “Dazed and Confused.” The film stars Ben Affleck and Joey Lauren Adams.

After “Dazed and Confused,” Smith worked with Mosier on “Clerks,” which earned critical acclaim and brought Smith and Mosier to the Sundance Film Festival. However, he felt his work was not as mature as he had hoped, and decided to take a more serious direction with “Mallrats,” followed by “Chasing Amy.” After that, Smith worked on “Dogma” and “Good Will Hunting,” before going on to other projects.

Cheech and Chong’s “Up in Smoke”

Cheech and Chong’s “Up In Smoke” is a 1978 buddy stoner comedy film directed by Lou Adler and starring Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, Edie Adams, Strother Martin, Tom Skerritt, and others. The film was the duo’s first feature-length collaboration.

In the years after the movie’s release, the duo became superstars. The film helped spread the Cheech and Chong lifestyle internationally. A small theater in Paris screened the film every weekend for years. The film was also the first to use improv in filmmaking.

Cheech and Chong’s “Up In Smoke” helped establish a social currency that no other movie had yet to achieve. The film was largely underestimated by Hollywood, but it received acclaim from audiences and critics alike. It’s now regarded as a classic.

Jesse Dylan’s “How High”

Seth Rogen is a heavy cannabis consumer and has made no secret of the fact. In fact, he has claimed he smokes a “truly ungodly” amount of pot on a daily basis. The actor loves to use marijuana to bond with his wife and create pottery with her. He has been using the drug exclusively for 20 years.

Whether you’re a stoner or just a fan of the rap genre, “How High” is a fun watch that will have you laughing from start to finish. This movie is a fun stoner comedy with a few stoner jokes, but it also includes songs and non sequiturs that will have you humming along. The soundtrack includes songs by Method Man and Redman, two rappers who have parlayed their fame as blunt-smoking rappers.

Doug Benson’s “Disjointed”

The Netflix original series “Disjointed” has an intriguing setup. The show stars Doug Benson, a pot advocate who hosts podcasts including Getting Doug with High and Doug Loves Movies. He has also appeared on Comedy Central’s @midnight with Chris Hardwick and Comedy Central Presents. He has also released four Comedy Central Records. His work has also appeared in films such as Super High Me and the documentary “Disjointed.”

The series follows Doug Benson as a judge who makes decisions while high. The series is a funny spin on the court system, and the humor is based on Benson’s YouTube series. While the show focuses on marijuana-related matters, it’s actually based on a real small-claims court case. Benson will hear both sides of the story before retiring to his chambers and meeting with his guest bailiff. He promises that his decisions are “highly binding.” Several comedians have appeared as special guests on Benson’s series, including Jenny Slate, Jack Black, Sarah Silverman, and Tim Meadows.

Gregg Araki’s “Smiley Face”

Smiley Face is a 2007 stoner comedy directed by Gregg Araki and written by Dylan Haggerty. Starring Anna Faris, the movie revolves around a young woman who gets high on marijuana by eating marijuana-laced cupcakes. The film has some humorous moments, but it is largely not recommended for those who have a fear of pot.

The premise of the film is the same as that of Cheech & Chong’s “Battle of the Bands” and Harold & Kumar’s “White Castle”: the stoners beat the world. But they don’t always succeed in their quest. While many stoner movies fail to capture the spirit of being stoned, Gregg Araki’s “Smile” succeeds on the strength of its aesthetic recreation of the high.