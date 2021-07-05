Come Play: Box Office Breakdown

Come Play: Background

Offered up in the context of the ongoing pandemic, Come Play played out with a $3M opening Halloween weekend at the box office.

The genesis of the project came in October 2018 when it was announced that Jacob Chase would both write and direct a short film Larry. The film was optioned into a feature by Amblin, in close association with Chase and producers Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman.

The movie marked the directorial debut for Chase, and stars Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs (Love), and John Gallagher Jr.

Come Play: Box Office Numbers

Completed on May 19, 2020, Come Play led box office charts with only a meager $3,119,875 (29.8% of total gross) in its opening weekend – with an October 30, 2020 release. The film played at 2,183 theatres across the United States and had an average run of 5.4 weeks per theatre.

Falling 43% in its second weekend to $1,793,080, and a respective 40% in its third weekend to $1,073,355.

With the only partial opening of movie theatres, it was left to Drive-ins to again boast the numbers. The number one theatre was the AMC Orange close to Anaheim.

Dallas and New York sold the most tickets – despite theatres in New York still being shuttered.

Come Play: It’s a Wrap

Reviews were average to mixed. Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer gives the film a 57% approval rating based on 107 reviews. With an average rating of 60%.

Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Analyst with Comscore, was more optimistic:

“Come Play should be viewed as a win for the industry and further demonstrates the inherent appeal of horror movies in the communal environment of a darkened movie theater”

Lisa Bunnell, President of distribution at Focus, was equally upbeat saying that she was thrilled Come Play had opened as the number one movie over the Halloween weekend.

The Horror genre has been resurgent in its popularity during the pandemic. With psychologists drawing a link between anxious times and anxiety-inducing movies.

Horror films were equally popular on streaming platforms in 2020 and took the largest share of the box office in modern times.

Come Play came in 9th with 37 films in the Horror genre contributing almost $250M in 2020. Topping the list were: The Invisible Man ($64.9M), Halloween ($47.2M), and Fantasy Island ($26.4M).

Perhaps under different circumstances, the movie would have at least broken even, but it is sure to be a disappointment in the context of a booming horror genre and given that many larger releases had to be pulled.

Despite this, the movie should perhaps be seen as a triumph having played its part in keeping theatre lights on.