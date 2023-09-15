Choosing Between Chip Repair Or Replacement

Your windshield is an important part of your vehicles structural integrity, and any damage should always be addressed as soon as possible. When you notice a small chip or crack, one of the first things you should decide is whether it needs a replacement for broken auto glass or it can be repaired. This article will guide you through the factors you need to consider in making your decision.

The Size Of The Damage

In general, smaller chips and cracks can often be repaired. However, if the damage is larger than a dollar bill, mobile windshield repair companies recommend replacement. This ensures the safety of your vehicle.

The Location Of The Damage

Where the chip or crack is located can greatly affect the choice between repair or replacement. Chipped or cracked glass can obscure the drivers vision, making it extremely dangerous to drive. If the chip is in the drivers line of sight, replacement may be necessary.

The Type Of Damage

Different types of damage can demand different solutions. A smaller chip example that has not spread across a large area of your windshield might be easily fixable. Yet, a crack that splits across the glass could require a complete replacement for safety reasons.

Mechanics Recommendations

Due to their expertise and experience, it is beneficial to take consideration of a mechanic’s advice when making your decision. They will evaluate the condition of your windshield and give a professional opinion on what should be done for ensuring absolute safety of your vehicle.

Insurance Coverage

Your auto insurance policy might cover the cost of windshield repair or replacement, subject to the terms and conditions. Understanding the available coverages can influence your decision.

The Cost Of Repair Versus Replacement

Repairing a chip is generally more affordable than replacing an entire windshield. However, considering the long-term effects, if a repaired chip is likely to spread and cause further damage, a one-time replacement might be more cost-effective.

The Time Involved

A chip repair can usually be done in less than an hour, while a full replacement typically takes several hours or more. If you cannot afford to leave your car at the shop for a few hours or more, you might opt for a repair over replacement.

Safety Considerations

Your vehicles windshield not only keeps you safe from the elements but also provides structural integrity to your car. A damaged windshield could compromise this protection in case of an accident. Therefore, safety should be your primary concern when deciding between repair or replacement.

Future Damage Prevention

If your windshield has repeatedly sustained chips or cracks in the past, you need to identify the cause, whether it is highway driving, off-road use, or simply parking under a tree in storm season. Addressing these risk factors will help prevent future incidents.

Conclusion

Making the choice between chip repair or full windshield replacement is not always straightforward. The decision should be based on a thorough assessment of the type and extent of damage, location of the chip/crack, costs involved, insurance coverage, time constraints and foremostly, safety considerations. By taking these factors into account and seeking advice from professional mechanics, you can make a well-informed decision that ensures not only your safety, but long-term financial benefits as well.