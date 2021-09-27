Background

The third film in the franchise created by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Following on from the success of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) – with the former being something of a teen cult classic.

The franchise also contains a number of spin-offs, including an animated TV series, video games, and comic books.

Bill & Ted Face the Music was released simultaneously in theatres and through premium VOD in the United States on August 28, 2020 – by United Artists Releasing.

Bill & Ted Face the Music Box Office Numbers

With a production budget of some $25 million and a domestic box office 0.3 times the production budget, Bill & Ted Face the Music took $3,439,660 domestically and grossed $2,826,949 overseas at the box office.

Bill & Ted Face the Music played to 1,007 theatres and took $1,125,007 (32.7% of total gross) in its opening weekend.

The film played to a total of 1,007 theatres domestically and took a domestic share of some 54.9%.

Having ranked fourth in its opening weekend, Bill & Ted Face the Music dropped to fifth in its fourth weekend – running for a total of 10 weeks, with an average weekend domestic gross of $343,966 based on an 4.1 weeks average run per theatre.

Bill & Ted Face the Music was released to a total of 9 countries internationally, with the main markets being the United Kingdom, with a lifetime gross of $1,594,664, Australia (with the largest opening of $60,572) with a lifetime gross of $882,349, and New Zealand $112,805.

It’s a Wrap

With its production budget of some $25 million, the movie would need to have recouped at least $50 million from theatre receipts to even start thinking about breaking even.

So clearly a flop in the traditional theatrical sense.

But we’re talking 2020 pandemic shuttered-theatres again. And with Bill & Ted Face the Music being the latest film to follow a trend of early on-demand release – News Of The World (2020) – the true picture is a little brighter.

On opening weekend, the San Dimas rockers- rocked to the top rented movie on a host of streamers, including, FandangoNow, Apple TV, the iTunes Store, and Google Play.

We, the public, rarely gain insight into the murky world of VOD (or its premium sibling – PVOD) – as studios don’t normally release figures. But, as divulged by Deadline at the time, Parisots’ movie reportedly scored $32 million on PVOD – we’re talking $19.99 rental.

Combined with the theatre receipts at a little over $6 million, the movie is fast approaching the $40 million mark.

With its strong franchise support and future profits from television output deals – the industry is not seeing Bill & Ted Face the Music as a massive flop. It is certainly not the major success it could have been had it had a traditional theatrical run – but the film performed well in otherwise difficult circumstances.

It remains to be seen if the trend for early VOD continues post-pandemic – but this seems unlikely particularly in the case of hotly-anticipated blockbuster releases.