AWARENESS AND ENLIGHTENMENT MOVIES ABOUT CANNABIS

If you are looking for movies about cannabis, you can try The Grass is Greener or The Legend of Cocaine Island. You can also watch a comedy like Game Over, Man! or Trailer Park Boys: The Movie.

The combination of cannabis and movies is unbeatable. As a result of carefully cultivating your CBD cannabis seeds, you now possess a large collection of high-quality buds. When it comes to enjoying your marijuana, nothing beats a good movie themed around cannabis. But if you want to be enlightened and educated on this controversial topic, there are many other movies you can check out.

The Fountain

The Fountain among cannabis movies to watch features a cast of stoned celebrities. In a hilarious monologue about her first experience with marijuana, Kaitlyn Dever gives insight into the world of pot. The film is an excellent choice for the cannabis film buff, and you’ll find plenty of references to the herb in this comedy.

Pineapple Express

When considering cannabis movies to watch, Pineapple Express is an excellent choice. The plot revolves around a high school dropout named Nate (Johnathon Daniel Brown) who lives with his mother and younger brother. He is a marijuana enthusiast, and decides to become wealthy by smuggling marijuana across borders. The movie has similar aspects to other cannabis movies, such as crude jokes and a sense of humor that makes the viewer forget about their troubles.

Dazed and Confused

If you’re a cannabis fan, you might be curious about these movies about cannabis. Friday, Dazed and Confused, and Dude are just a few of the weed-themed movies you can enjoy. Both feature cannabis and its use in various ways. For example, “Dude” follows a group of stoner girlfriends, led by Lucy Hale, Alexandra Shipp, and Awkwafina. The plot involves the weed-fueled munchies, which are triggered by specific foods.

2001

If you want to see a stoner comedy, look no further than How High. It stars Method Man and Redman and features the cannabis lifestyle. The 2001 film was written and directed by Jesse Dylan.

We’re the Millers

We’re the Millers is a 2013 American crime comedy movie directed by Rawson M. Thurber and starring Nick Offerman, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, and Will Poulter. It’s a fun watch for all ages, especially those who like the funny side of the marijuana industry.

Cheech & Chong: Up in Smoke

Up in Smoke is a 1978 buddy stoner comedy film directed by Lou Adler. It features Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, Stacy Keach, and Strother Martin. It is one of the first feature-length films starring the two stoner comedians.

The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen of Cannabis is a rollicking crime caper film from director Guy Ritchie. It focuses on American expat Mickey Pearson, who has built up a profitable cannabis empire in London. As the word spreads of his plans, a string of plots begins to unravel, involving blackmail, bribery, and more. It stars Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

The Big Lebowski

Although it didn’t become an instant box office sensation, “The Big Lebowski” has become a cult classic. Its poster is on the wall of college dorms across the country, and it has inspired its own festival and religion. This film has a unique blend of callbacks and genius writing. It’s also highly quotable, with many of its scenes being quoted repeatedly.