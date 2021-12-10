Background

Production for All My Life was announced back in August 2017, with Universal distributing a script written by Todd Rosenberg. In 2018 it was announced that Marc Meyers would direct the movie.

The cast includes Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr as leads, with additional members joining, including Michael Masini, Chrissie Fit, Greg Vrotsos, Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott, Kyle Allen, Mario Cantone, Keala Settle, and Ever Carradine.

Production took place in New Orleans with principal photography commencing October 31st, 2019.

All My Life Box Office Numbers

With a production budget of some $25 million and a worldwide box office 0.1 times the production budget, All My Life took $913,935 domestically and grossed $1,101,537 overseas at the box office.

All My Life played to 970 theatres and took $370,315 (40.5% of total gross) in its opening weekend.

The film played to a total of 970 theatres domestically and took a domestic share of some 45.3%.

Having ranked fourth in its opening weekend, All My Life dropped to eight in its second weekend – running for a total of 5 weeks, with an average weekend domestic gross of $182,787 based on a 2.9 week’s average run per theatre.

All My Life was released to a total of 6 countries internationally, with the main markets being Australia, with a lifetime gross of $215,860, and the Netherlands, with a lifetime gross of $116,537.

It’s a Wrap

With its $25 million production budget and meager worldwide box office return of $2,015,472, All My Life was a major flop for Universal.

Having taken 40% of its gross opening weekend, the film fell 42% to $215,000 sophomore weekend.

In the miserable months of the pandemic, a movie about a terminal bridegroom was never going to lift the spirits of theatergoers.

The film met with mixed reviews with a less than impressive 56% on the tomatometer. The consensus among critics is that despite some real chemistry between the leads, All My Life is undermined by its aggressive reliance on overbearing sentimentality.

All My Life was quick to SVOD and was the eighth-most rented movie on FandangoNow.