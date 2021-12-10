Title: All My Life
Directed By: Marc Meyers
Written By: Todd Rosenberg
Release Date: December 04, 2020
Domestic Distributor: Universal Pictures
Cast: Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr.
Rated: PG-13
Genre: Romance, Drama
Box Office Information
- Budget: $25 Million
- Financed by: Universal Pictures
- Domestic Box Office Gross: $913,935
- Overseas Box Office Gross: $1,101,537
Synopsis
All My Life (2020), is an American romantic drama directed by Marc Meyers, and based on the screenplay by Todd Rosenberg.
A newly-engaged couple, Jennifer Carter and Solomon Chau, seem to have a perfect life mapped out when Sol is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Through the many trials they experience together, the power of love brings them ever closer as their strength knows no limits – and people from around the world want to celebrate their love with them as they plan the perfect wedding.
Official Trailer
Breakdown
Background
Production for All My Life was announced back in August 2017, with Universal distributing a script written by Todd Rosenberg. In 2018 it was announced that Marc Meyers would direct the movie.
The cast includes Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr as leads, with additional members joining, including Michael Masini, Chrissie Fit, Greg Vrotsos, Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott, Kyle Allen, Mario Cantone, Keala Settle, and Ever Carradine.
Production took place in New Orleans with principal photography commencing October 31st, 2019.
All My Life Box Office Numbers
With a production budget of some $25 million and a worldwide box office 0.1 times the production budget, All My Life took $913,935 domestically and grossed $1,101,537 overseas at the box office.
All My Life played to 970 theatres and took $370,315 (40.5% of total gross) in its opening weekend.
The film played to a total of 970 theatres domestically and took a domestic share of some 45.3%.
Having ranked fourth in its opening weekend, All My Life dropped to eight in its second weekend – running for a total of 5 weeks, with an average weekend domestic gross of $182,787 based on a 2.9 week’s average run per theatre.
All My Life was released to a total of 6 countries internationally, with the main markets being Australia, with a lifetime gross of $215,860, and the Netherlands, with a lifetime gross of $116,537.
It’s a Wrap
With its $25 million production budget and meager worldwide box office return of $2,015,472, All My Life was a major flop for Universal.
Having taken 40% of its gross opening weekend, the film fell 42% to $215,000 sophomore weekend.
In the miserable months of the pandemic, a movie about a terminal bridegroom was never going to lift the spirits of theatergoers.
The film met with mixed reviews with a less than impressive 56% on the tomatometer. The consensus among critics is that despite some real chemistry between the leads, All My Life is undermined by its aggressive reliance on overbearing sentimentality.
All My Life was quick to SVOD and was the eighth-most rented movie on FandangoNow.